WROCLAW, June 16 Petr Jiracek scored 18 minutes from time to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 win over Poland that sent them into the Euro 2012 quarter-finals as Group A winners and ended the co-hosts' interest in the tournament on Saturday.

Before the goal both teams were on their way out after Greece took the lead against Russia in Warsaw but Jiracek kept his head in a tension-racked, rain-lashed encounter to cut inside Sebastian Boenisch and steer the ball past Przemyslaw Tyton.

Poland, needing to win to advance, had the best of the first half as striker Robert Lewandowski missed a great chance after 10 minutes but they barely threatened in the second and can have no complaints about the result.

The Czechs advance with Greece, who upset Russia 1-0 in Warsaw, and will play the runners up of Group B in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ken Ferris)