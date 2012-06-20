(Adds details)
By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 20 Czech Republic captain Tomas
Rosicky is hopeful of featuring in his side's Euro 2012
quarter-final with Portugal on Thursday after his Achilles
injury showed signs of improvement, the player said on
Wednesday.
Playmaker Rosicky missed the Czech's final Group A game
against Poland, returning to Prague for treatment before
rejoining the squad.
"After training the chance of me starting tomorrow is
bigger," Rosicky told a news conference at the National Stadium.
"I have trained today but we will have to see tomorrow if I
am able to play. We will decide on how the injury reacts."
The midfielder has been having intensive treatment since
injuring his foot in the second group match against Greece. He
was replaced by Daniel Kolar in the creative role behind Milan
Baros.
Rosicky, sporting a beard along with the rest of the Czech
squad, said he and his team mates would continue to grow their
facial hair for as long as they remained at the tournament.
"We look scary as a team. Hopefully they (the beards) will
get worse and worse," he joked.
Rosicky was also in light-hearted mood when asked, as a
Premier League player with Arsenal, to list the attributes of
Portugal dangerman and the world's most expensive player
Cristiano Ronaldo, once of Manchester United.
"He does not want to defend," Rosicky quipped. "But he can
afford not to help his defence because of his quality and the
level he plays at."
Czech coach Michal Bilek said his side, who rebounded from
an opening 4- 1 defeat by Russia to beat Greece and Poland to
go through to the last eight as group winners, would again adopt
the more defensive tactics that served them well.
"Portugal are a very compact, well-balanced side," he said.
"Ronaldo is dangerous but he is not their only dangerous player.
You have Nani, Postiga...
"Against Russia we opened the game too much and they
punished us. We strengthened the defence and that has been the
key. We have learned a lot from our first match."
The Czechs - the only team to reach the last eight with a
negative goal difference - will ask defender Theodor Gebre
Selassie to mark Ronaldo, who shone for the first time in the
tournament when he scored twice in Portugal's 2-1 victory over
the Netherlands on Sunday.
Bilek said it would be an "interesting challenge" for Gebre
Selassie.
"Ronaldo can score 40-50 goals in a season," said the coach.
"But it's not just up to Theo, we all have to defend well. If he
runs it is impossible to stop him."
(Editing by Martyn Herman/Mark Meadows)