WARSAW, June 21 Cristiano Ronaldo powered home a superb header to give Portugal a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic on Thursday and set up a Euro 2012 semi-final against holders Spain or France.

Portugal dominated their fifth European Championship quarter-final in a row and their captain Ronaldo struck the frame of the goal either side of halftime in another inspired performance.

The Czechs held on bravely and were kept in the game by several fine saves from goalkeeper Petr Cech before Ronaldo sped in front of his marker to head home a Joao Moutinho centre with just over 10 minutes of the match remaining.

It was the former World Player of the Year's third goal of the tournament after his double in a 2-1 group stage win against the Netherlands that put Portugal through to the last eight as Group B runners-up behind Germany. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)