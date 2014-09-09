PRAGUE, Sept 9 The Czech Republic snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Netherlands thanks to Vaclav Pilar's added time goal after a dreadful mistake by Daryl Janmaat as they opened their Euro 2016 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Defender Janmaat attempted to cushion a header back to Jasper Cillessen inside the area but it beat the Dutch keeper and struck the post only for Pilar to tuck the rebound into the net to the delight of the home fans watching the Group A clash.

The Czechs had started brightly and were rewarded in the 22nd minute when David Lafata controlled a cross into the box before laying it off to Borek Dockal whose left-foot shot slammed off the post into the net to give the hosts the lead.

The Dutch, third-place finishers at the World Cup in Brazil, responded with Stefan de Vrij driving a header into the back of the net after a cross from Daley Blind in the 55th minute but the Czechs snatched victory through Pilar after the late mix-up. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)