PRAGUE, March 28 The Czech Republic salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Latvia thanks to a 90th minute Vaclav Pilar goal in their Euro 2016 qualifier to stay top of Group A on Saturday.

The Czechs dominated possession but were undone by sloppy passing and looked like they would lose their first match in qualifying until Pilar knocked in a rebound off Latvia goalkeeper Andris Vanins in the dying moments.

The visitors took a shock lead in the 30th minute through Aleksejs Visnakovs after Czech Jaroslav Plasil's sloppy pass was intercepted by a Latvian defender who found Visnakovs all alone and he slotted goalkeeper Petr Cech. It was the first goal in open play for the Latvians in their qualifying campaign.

The result puts the Czechs on 13 points ahead of Iceland, who have 12 after beating Kazakhstan 3-0 earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Ken Ferris)