WROCLAW, Poland, June 13 Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky and goalkeeper Petr Cech were having scans on injuries they picked up in the 2-1 win over Greece, Czech team doctor Petr Krejci said on Wednesday.

Rosicky had a problem with his Achilles while Cech went to hospital as a precautionary measure after experiencing some shoulder pain after Tuesday's Group A game, Krejci added.

"Cech felt some pain in his shoulder," the doctor said. "It should be nothing serious."

Team officials were expected to talk to the media later on Wednesday but Krejci said they could not say yet whether either player would miss Saturday's match against co-hosts Poland. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)