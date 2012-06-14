WROCLAW, Poland, June 14 Czech Republic captain
Tomas Rosicky's Achilles problem has improved while goalkeeper
Petr Cech returned to light training on Thursday, Czech team
spokesman Jaroslav Kolar said.
Rosicky, whose precise passing and ability to take on
defenders makes the Czech side tick, missed the second half of
Tuesday's 2-1 Group A victory over Greece due to the injury.
Team officials are sweating on whether the diminutive
midfielder will be ready for Saturday's match against co-hosts
Poland in which a win would guarantee a quarter-final spot.
"Petr Cech is doing light training today and Tomas Rosicky
told me that his Achilles is not as painful as it was
yesterday," Kolar said. "He is in the dressing room undergoing
treatment."
Rosicky said on Wednesday he could barely stand on his
injured foot but was still hoping to play in his team's final
Group A match. Team doctors gave him a 75 percent chance.
The midfielder said he got hit in the same spot where he had
experienced pain at the end of his club season with Arsenal but
a scan showed no damage to the tendon.
Cech, whose blunder led to Greece's goal, played the whole
game but reported soreness in his shoulder afterwards and was
taken to hospital the next day for a precautionary scan.
