WROCLAW, Poland, June 14 Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky's Achilles problem has improved while goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to light training on Thursday, Czech team spokesman Jaroslav Kolar said.

Rosicky, whose precise passing and ability to take on defenders makes the Czech side tick, missed the second half of Tuesday's 2-1 Group A victory over Greece due to the injury.

Team officials are sweating on whether the diminutive midfielder will be ready for Saturday's match against co-hosts Poland in which a win would guarantee a quarter-final spot.

"Petr Cech is doing light training today and Tomas Rosicky told me that his Achilles is not as painful as it was yesterday," Kolar said. "He is in the dressing room undergoing treatment."

Rosicky said on Wednesday he could barely stand on his injured foot but was still hoping to play in his team's final Group A match. Team doctors gave him a 75 percent chance.

The midfielder said he got hit in the same spot where he had experienced pain at the end of his club season with Arsenal but a scan showed no damage to the tendon.

Cech, whose blunder led to Greece's goal, played the whole game but reported soreness in his shoulder afterwards and was taken to hospital the next day for a precautionary scan. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)