PRAGUE Aug 17 Jan Koller, the towering striker
who scored a record 55 goals for the Czech Republic, announced
his retirement on Wednesday after a string of injuries curtailed
his playing prospects.
Koller, 38, scored his 55 goals for the Czechs in 91
matches, during a successful decade for the team when it won
acclaim for its open, attacking style of play. His physical
presence and aerial ability was a feature of a fine
well-balanced side which also included the outstanding Juventus
midfielder Pavel Nedved and fellow striker Milan Baros.
Seven years ago he was part of the side that looked as
though it was on course to win Euro 2004 before an upset 1-0
extra-time defeat to Greece in the semi-finals.
"I've had enough since April. First there were problems with
my calf muscle, then something with the heart, and when I
started preparing for the next season, my thigh muscle snapped,"
news agency CTK quoted Koller as saying.
"That was the last warning."
The 2.02 metres tall striker, affectionally nicknamed "Dino"
for dinosaur, started his working life not as a footballer but
as a mechanic in the small southern Czech village of Smetanova
Lhota and did not turn professional until he was 21 in 1994.
Although he originally played as a goalkeeper, he made his
mark as a striker in junior soccer but failed to make much of an
impression after joining Sparta Prague in 1994 before the club
sold him for the equivalent of 102,000 euros to Lokeren in
Belgium in 1996.
He later took up ballet to improve his movement on the pitch
and enjoyed success in Belgium, where he was the leading scorer
in 1999 the year he moved to Anderlecht where he won two league
titles.
He then spent five years in Germany at Borussia Dortmund
alongside compatriot Tomas Rosicky, followed by stints at
Monaco, Nuremberg, Samara in Russia and lastly Cannes in the
French third division.
Koller also played for the Czechs at three European
championships and the 2006 World Cup.
