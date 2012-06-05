PRAGUE, June 5The Czech squad for the Euro 2012 finals comprises the following 23 players:

GOALKEEPERS

Petr Cech (Chelsea) Born: 20.5.82 Caps: 90. Moved to Chelsea in 2004 from France's Stade Rennes and established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League. Named as best keeper at Euro 2004, Cech had a shakier time in 2008, when he was beaten three times in the final 15 minutes against Turkey. Wears distinctive protective headgear after suffering a skull fracture playing for Chelsea against Reading in 2006.

Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg) Born: 18.10.79 Caps: 6. Reliable back-up. Tried his luck in the Premier League with Fulham and Ipswich Town, but failed to make a first-team appearance, partly due to injury. Established himself after moving to Germany's VfL Bochum, and later with Hertha Berlin before moving to Hamburg.

Jan Lastuvka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) Born 07.07.1982 Caps: 1. The Czechs third-choice keeper started his career at MFK Karvina before moving to Banik Ostrava for four years. Had stints at West Ham United and Fulham and gained Champions League experience during his stay at Shakhtar Donetsk. Signed a three-year deal with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in 2009.

DEFENDERS

20-David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) Born 06.10.1983 Caps: 9. Signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2005 but failed to make an appearance before returning to the Czech league. Gives the Czechs speed at the back and is known for his accurate free kicks.

6-Tomas Sivok (Besiktas) Born: 15.9.83 Caps: 26 Goals: 3. The former Sparta Prague captain started off as a defensive midfielder, but later moved to central defence. Played for Italy's Udinese in 2007, but sold to Besiktas a year later. Scored a late header against Montenegro to secure a 2-0 win in first leg of their Euro playoff qualifier.

2-Theodor Gebre Selassie (Slovan Liberec) Born: 6.10.83 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Born to an Ethiopian father and a Czech mother, Selassie made his debut in a 0-0 draw with Peru in 2011. Has since established himself as the first-choice right back. First black player to represent the Czech national team.

5-Roman Hubnik (Hertha Berlin) Born: 6.6.84 Caps: 22 Goals: 2. Sturdy central defender who is strong in the air and will help anchor the Czech defence. Scored rare goal during the group stage of Euro 2012 qualifiers in a 1-0 win against Scotland.

3-Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 13.12.84 Caps: 34 Goals: 8, A left back whose father spent eight years in the Bundesliga, Kadlec scored an own goal on his debut for the national team in 2007. Since then the former Sparta Prague player has turned into one of the Czechs' most reliable defenders and is also a threat in attack.

12-Frantisek Rajtoral (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 12:03:1986. Caps: 3. The right back has spent his entire career in the Czech Republic and earned his first cap for the senior national team in a 1-1 draw with Ireland in February, 2012.

4-Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow) Born: 29.03.1988. Caps: 4. Mainly a centre-back who can also play in midfield, Suchy came up through the ranks at Slavia Prague before moving to Spartak Moscow in 2009.

MIDFIELDERS

10-Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) Born: 4.10.80. Caps 85 Goals: 20. A playmaker dubbed "The Little Mozart" during his stint with Borussia Dortmund, Rosicky is known for his laser-like passes and ability to orchestrate the game from midfield. Made his debut for Arsenal in 2006 but his appearances have been limited by injury since 2008. He returned to full training on Monday after missing two warm-up games with a calf injury.

19-Petr Jiracek (VfL Wolfsburg) Born: 2.3.86 Caps: 8 Goals: 1. The lively midfielder made his international debut in 2011 against Scotland and scored his first goal in a 1-0 win against Montenegro in the Euro 2012 qualifying playoff second leg. Played for Plzen in the Czech league where he gained Champions League experience.

17-Tomas Hubschman (FC Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 9.4.81 Caps: 43 Goals: 0. Started his career with Sparta Prague before joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2004 for a reported three million euros ($3.71 million). The defensive-minded midfielder made a quick impact and helped the team win the UEFA Cup in 2009.

22-Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 27.10.85 Caps: 11 Goals: 1. The former Sparta Prague man plays for Czech champions Pilsen. An attacking midfielder known for his speed, Kolar played for Czech national team coach Michal Bilek at Sparta. He moved to Pilsen in 2008 and was a mainstay in the team that qualified for the Champions League in 2011.

21-Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) Born: 5.1.82 Caps: 71 Goals: 6. Signed by Monaco in 2000, aged 18, the attacking midfielder made his national debut in 2004 and was an unused substitute in the Czech's Euro 2004 semi-final loss to Greece. Signed for Bordeaux in a four-year deal for three million euros in 2008.

9-Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta) Born: 5.5.82 Caps: 13 Goals: 3. The Cyprus-based midfielder, who can also play up front, spent time with several top Czech clubs before moving to Russia's Kuban Krasnodar for one season in 2005. The speedy winger won a controversial penalty in the qualifier against Scotland that helped earn the Czechs a critical draw.

18-Vaclav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 13.10.88 Caps: 9 Goals: 1. On loan at Czech champions Plzen from Hradec Kralove, Pilar's performances attracted the attention of Vfl Wolfsburg who he has agreed to join after Euro 2012. The midfielder had sought to leave for the Bundesliga in the January transfer window before it was announced he would finish the season with Pilsen.

14-Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 19.6.83 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. The Pilsen midfielder is known for his speed and offers an attacking threat on the wings. Played for Sparta in 2006 before joining Jablonec on loan. Has played for Czech league champions Pilsen since 2007 where his skill and passing ability eventually earned him a call up to the national team.

22-Vladimir Darida (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 08.08.1990. Caps: 2. The surprise selection for the Czechs, Darida's impressive performance on his debut against Israel cemented his place in the squad. His creative ability means he offers cover for inspirational captain Tomas Rosicky.

FORWARDS

15-Milan Baros (Galatasaray) Born: 28.10.82. Caps: 89. Goals: 41. Speedy Galatasaray striker known for his direct style of play, was Golden Boot winner at Euro 2004 but has hit a dry patch, scoring only twice in internationals in the past two years. Banned indefinitely from the national team in 2009 for off-field issues, the former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Olympique Lyon player was recalled later the same year.

8-Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg) Born: 25.5.89 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. A prolific scorer at youth level for the Czechs, the Nuremberg striker has yet to find the net since winning his first cap in 2010 against Turkey. The former Tottenham Hotspur reserve played a season for Southampton in the English Championship (second division) and later returned to the Czech league before moving to the Bundesliga.

21-David Lafata (Jablonec) Born: 18.9.81 Caps: 18 Goals: 3. Scored two goals on his international debut in a 2-1 win over Wales in 2006. Top scorer in the Czech league in 2010-11, Lafata has had few chances to shine for the national team.

7-Tomas Necid (CSKA Moscow) Born: 13.08.1989. Cap: 26. Goals: 7. Necid's return from injury gives the Czechs another proven scoring option up front. The tall striker made his debut for Slavia Prague aged 17 and joined CSKA Moscow in 2009. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)