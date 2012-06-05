PRAGUE, June 5The Czech squad for the Euro 2012
finals comprises the following 23 players:
GOALKEEPERS
Petr Cech (Chelsea) Born: 20.5.82 Caps: 90. Moved to Chelsea
in 2004 from France's Stade Rennes and established himself as
one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League. Named as best
keeper at Euro 2004, Cech had a shakier time in 2008, when he
was beaten three times in the final 15 minutes against Turkey.
Wears distinctive protective headgear after suffering a skull
fracture playing for Chelsea against Reading in 2006.
Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg) Born: 18.10.79 Caps: 6. Reliable
back-up. Tried his luck in the Premier League with Fulham and
Ipswich Town, but failed to make a first-team appearance, partly
due to injury. Established himself after moving to Germany's VfL
Bochum, and later with Hertha Berlin before moving to Hamburg.
Jan Lastuvka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) Born 07.07.1982 Caps:
1. The Czechs third-choice keeper started his career at MFK
Karvina before moving to Banik Ostrava for four years. Had
stints at West Ham United and Fulham and gained Champions League
experience during his stay at Shakhtar Donetsk. Signed a
three-year deal with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in 2009.
DEFENDERS
20-David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) Born 06.10.1983 Caps: 9.
Signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2005 but failed to make an
appearance before returning to the Czech league. Gives the
Czechs speed at the back and is known for his accurate free
kicks.
6-Tomas Sivok (Besiktas) Born: 15.9.83 Caps: 26 Goals: 3.
The former Sparta Prague captain started off as a defensive
midfielder, but later moved to central defence. Played for
Italy's Udinese in 2007, but sold to Besiktas a year later.
Scored a late header against Montenegro to secure a 2-0 win in
first leg of their Euro playoff qualifier.
2-Theodor Gebre Selassie (Slovan Liberec) Born: 6.10.83
Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Born to an Ethiopian father and a Czech
mother, Selassie made his debut in a 0-0 draw with Peru in 2011.
Has since established himself as the first-choice right back.
First black player to represent the Czech national team.
5-Roman Hubnik (Hertha Berlin) Born: 6.6.84 Caps: 22 Goals:
2. Sturdy central defender who is strong in the air and will
help anchor the Czech defence. Scored rare goal during the group
stage of Euro 2012 qualifiers in a 1-0 win against Scotland.
3-Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 13.12.84 Caps: 34
Goals: 8, A left back whose father spent eight years in the
Bundesliga, Kadlec scored an own goal on his debut for the
national team in 2007. Since then the former Sparta Prague
player has turned into one of the Czechs' most reliable
defenders and is also a threat in attack.
12-Frantisek Rajtoral (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 12:03:1986.
Caps: 3. The right back has spent his entire career in the Czech
Republic and earned his first cap for the senior national team
in a 1-1 draw with Ireland in February, 2012.
4-Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow) Born: 29.03.1988. Caps: 4.
Mainly a centre-back who can also play in midfield, Suchy came
up through the ranks at Slavia Prague before moving to Spartak
Moscow in 2009.
MIDFIELDERS
10-Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) Born: 4.10.80. Caps 85 Goals: 20.
A playmaker dubbed "The Little Mozart" during his stint with
Borussia Dortmund, Rosicky is known for his laser-like passes
and ability to orchestrate the game from midfield. Made his
debut for Arsenal in 2006 but his appearances have been limited
by injury since 2008. He returned to full training on Monday
after missing two warm-up games with a calf injury.
19-Petr Jiracek (VfL Wolfsburg) Born: 2.3.86 Caps: 8 Goals:
1. The lively midfielder made his international debut in 2011
against Scotland and scored his first goal in a 1-0 win against
Montenegro in the Euro 2012 qualifying playoff second leg.
Played for Plzen in the Czech league where he gained Champions
League experience.
17-Tomas Hubschman (FC Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 9.4.81 Caps:
43 Goals: 0. Started his career with Sparta Prague before
joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2004 for a reported three million
euros ($3.71 million). The defensive-minded midfielder made a
quick impact and helped the team win the UEFA Cup in 2009.
22-Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 27.10.85 Caps: 11
Goals: 1. The former Sparta Prague man plays for Czech champions
Pilsen. An attacking midfielder known for his speed, Kolar
played for Czech national team coach Michal Bilek at Sparta. He
moved to Pilsen in 2008 and was a mainstay in the team that
qualified for the Champions League in 2011.
21-Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) Born: 5.1.82 Caps: 71 Goals:
6. Signed by Monaco in 2000, aged 18, the attacking midfielder
made his national debut in 2004 and was an unused substitute in
the Czech's Euro 2004 semi-final loss to Greece. Signed for
Bordeaux in a four-year deal for three million euros in 2008.
9-Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta) Born: 5.5.82 Caps: 13
Goals: 3. The Cyprus-based midfielder, who can also play up
front, spent time with several top Czech clubs before moving to
Russia's Kuban Krasnodar for one season in 2005. The speedy
winger won a controversial penalty in the qualifier against
Scotland that helped earn the Czechs a critical draw.
18-Vaclav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 13.10.88 Caps: 9
Goals: 1. On loan at Czech champions Plzen from Hradec Kralove,
Pilar's performances attracted the attention of Vfl Wolfsburg
who he has agreed to join after Euro 2012. The midfielder had
sought to leave for the Bundesliga in the January transfer
window before it was announced he would finish the season with
Pilsen.
14-Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 19.6.83 Caps: 10
Goals: 0. The Pilsen midfielder is known for his speed and
offers an attacking threat on the wings. Played for Sparta in
2006 before joining Jablonec on loan. Has played for Czech
league champions Pilsen since 2007 where his skill and passing
ability eventually earned him a call up to the national team.
22-Vladimir Darida (Viktoria Plzen) Born: 08.08.1990. Caps:
2. The surprise selection for the Czechs, Darida's impressive
performance on his debut against Israel cemented his place in
the squad. His creative ability means he offers cover for
inspirational captain Tomas Rosicky.
FORWARDS
15-Milan Baros (Galatasaray) Born: 28.10.82. Caps: 89.
Goals: 41. Speedy Galatasaray striker known for his direct style
of play, was Golden Boot winner at Euro 2004 but has hit a dry
patch, scoring only twice in internationals in the past two
years. Banned indefinitely from the national team in 2009 for
off-field issues, the former Liverpool, Aston Villa and
Olympique Lyon player was recalled later the same year.
8-Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg) Born: 25.5.89 Caps: 10 Goals: 0.
A prolific scorer at youth level for the Czechs, the Nuremberg
striker has yet to find the net since winning his first cap in
2010 against Turkey. The former Tottenham Hotspur reserve played
a season for Southampton in the English Championship (second
division) and later returned to the Czech league before moving
to the Bundesliga.
21-David Lafata (Jablonec) Born: 18.9.81 Caps: 18 Goals: 3.
Scored two goals on his international debut in a 2-1 win over
Wales in 2006. Top scorer in the Czech league in 2010-11, Lafata
has had few chances to shine for the national team.
7-Tomas Necid (CSKA Moscow) Born: 13.08.1989. Cap: 26.
Goals: 7. Necid's return from injury gives the Czechs another
proven scoring option up front. The tall striker made his debut
for Slavia Prague aged 17 and joined CSKA Moscow in 2009.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)