PRAGUE May 1 The Czech squad for Euro 2012 is
likely to be chosen from the following players:
GOALKEEPERS
Petr Cech (Chelsea) Born: 20.5.82 Caps: 89. Moved to Chelsea
in 2003 from France's Stade Rennes and established himself as
one of the top keepers in the Premier League. Named as best
keeper at the 2004 Euro tournament, Cech had a shakier time in
2008, when he was beaten three times in the final 15 minutes
against Turkey. Wears distinctive protective headgear after
suffering a skull fracture playing for Chelsea against Reading
in 2006.
Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg) Born: 18.10.79 Caps: 5. Reliable
back-up. Tried his luck in the Premier League with Fulham and
Ipswich Town, but failed to make a first-team appearance, partly
due to injury. He established himself after moving to Germany's
VfL Bochum, and later with Hertha Berlin before moving to
Hamburg.
DEFENDERS
4-Jan Rajnoch (Sivasspor) Born: 30.9.81 Caps: 15 Goals: 0. A
defender who sometimes plays in midfield, Rajnoch possesses a
strong shot, an eye for goal and gives the Czechs a powerful
presence in the air.
6-Tomas Sivok (Besiktas) Born: 15.9.83 Caps: 24 Goals: 3.
The former Sparta Prague captain started off as a defensive
midfielder, but later moved to central defence. Played for
Italy's Udinese in 2007, but sold to Besiktas a year later.
Scored a late header against Montenegro to secure a 2-0 win in
first leg of their Euro play-off qualifier .
2-Theodor Gebre Selassie (Slovan Liberec) Born: 6.10.83
Caps: 8 Goals: 0. Born to an Ethiopian father and a Czech
mother, Selassie made his debut in a 0-0 draw with Peru in 2011.
has since established himself as the first-choice right back.
First black player to represent the Czech national team.
5-Roman Hubnik (Hertha Berlin) Born: 6.6.84 Caps: 20 Goals:
2. Sturdy central defender who is strong in the air and will
help anchor the Czech defence. Scored rare goal during the group
stage of Euro 2012 qualifiers in a 1-0 win against Scotland.
11-Daniel Pudil (Cesena) Born: 27.9.85 Caps: 22 Goals: 2.
Missed the last Euro tournament due to a hand fractured in a pub
fight while celebrating Slavia Prague's Czech league title in
2008. A left-footed defender who can play in midfield, Pudil is
on loan to Italy's Cesena. He has won three league titles with
Czech teams Slovan Liberec and Slavia and Belgium's Genk.
3-Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 13.12.84 Caps: 33
Goals: 7, A left back whose father spent eight years in the
Bundesliga, Kadlec scored an own goal on his debut for the
national team in 2007. Since then the former Sparta Prague
player has turned into one of the Czech's most reliable
defenders and is also a threat in attack.
MIDFIELDERS
10-Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) Born: 4.10.80. Caps 85 Goals: 20.
A playmaker dubbed "The Little Mozart" during his stint with
Borussia Dortmund, Rosicky is known for his laser-like passes
and ability to orchestrate the game from midfield. Made his
debut for Arsenal in 2006, but has been limited by injury since
2008. Now returned to full fitness.
19-Petr Jiracek (Wolfsburg) Born: 2.3.86 Caps: 6 Goals: 1.
The lively midfielder made his national debut in 2011 against
Scotland and scored his first goal in a 1-0 win against
Montenegro in the Euro 2012 Euro qualifier play-offs second leg.
Played for Pilsen in the Czech league where he gained Champions
League experience.
17-Tomas Hubschman (FC Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 9.4.81 Caps:
41 Goals: 0. Started career with Sparta Prague before joining
Shakhtar Donetsk in 2004 for a reported three million euros. The
defensive-minded midfielder made a quick impact and helped the
team win the UEFA Cup in 2009.
22-Daniel Kolar (Pilsen) Born: 27.10.85 Caps: 9 Goals: 1.
The former Sparta Prague man currently plays for Czech champions
Pilsen. An attacking midfielder known for his speed, Kolar
played for Czech national team coach Michal Bilek at Sparta. He
moved to Pilsen in 2008 and was a mainstay on the team that
qualified for the Champions League in 2011.
21-Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) Born: 5.1.82 Caps: 70 Goals:
6. Signed by Monaco in 2000, aged 18, the attacking midfielder
made his national debut in 2004 and was an unused substitute in
the Czech's Euro 2004 semi-final loss to Greece. Signed for
Bordeaux in a four-year deal for three million euros in 2008.
9-Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta) Born: 5.5.82 Caps: 12
Goals: 3. The Cyprus-based player who can also play up front
spent time with several top Czech clubs before moving to
Russia's Kuban Krasnodar for one season in 2005. The speedy
winger drew a controversial penalty in qualifying play against
Scotland that helped earn the Czechs a critical draw.
18-Vaclav Pilar (Pilsen) Born: 13.10.88 Caps: 7 Goals: 1.
Currently on-loan to Czech champions Pilsen, Pilar's
performances have attracted the attention of Wolsfburg. The
midfielder sought to leave for the Bundesliga in the January
transfer window before it was announced he would remain with
Pilsen through Euro 2012.
14-Milan Petrzela (Pilsen) Born: 19.6.83 Caps: 9 Goals: 0.
The Pilsen midfielder is known for his speed and offers an
offensive-minded threat on the wings. Played for Sparta in 2006
before joining Jablonec on loan. Has played for Czech league
champions Pilsen since 2007 where his ball control and passing
ability eventually earned him a call up to the national team.
FORWARDS
15-Milan Baros (Galatasaray) Born: 28.10.82. Caps: 87 Goals:
40. Speedy Galatasaray striker known for direct style of play,
was Golden Boot winner at the 2004 Euro tournament, but has hit
a dry patch for the national team, scoring only twice in the
past two years. Banned indefinitely from the national team in
2009 for off-field issues, the former Liverpool, Aston Villa and
Olympique Lyon player was recalled later the same year.
8-Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg) Born: 25.5.89 Caps: 9 Goals: 0.
A prolific scorer at youth level for the Czechs, the Nuremberg
striker has yet to find the net since winning his first cap in
2010 against Turkey. The former Tottenham reserve played a
season for English Championship side Southampton and later
returned to Czech league before making a move to the Bundesliga.
7-David Lafata (Jablonec) Born: 18.9.81 Caps: 16 Goals: 2.
Scored two goals on his national debut in a 2-1 win over Wales
in 2006. Top scorer in the Czech league in 2010-11, Lafata has
had few chances to repeat that for the national team.
(Compiled by Michael Kahn and Jan Korselt, editing by Dave
Thompson/Mike Collett)