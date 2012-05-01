PRAGUE May 1 The Czech squad for Euro 2012 is likely to be chosen from the following players:

GOALKEEPERS

Petr Cech (Chelsea) Born: 20.5.82 Caps: 89. Moved to Chelsea in 2003 from France's Stade Rennes and established himself as one of the top keepers in the Premier League. Named as best keeper at the 2004 Euro tournament, Cech had a shakier time in 2008, when he was beaten three times in the final 15 minutes against Turkey. Wears distinctive protective headgear after suffering a skull fracture playing for Chelsea against Reading in 2006.

Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg) Born: 18.10.79 Caps: 5. Reliable back-up. Tried his luck in the Premier League with Fulham and Ipswich Town, but failed to make a first-team appearance, partly due to injury. He established himself after moving to Germany's VfL Bochum, and later with Hertha Berlin before moving to Hamburg.

DEFENDERS

4-Jan Rajnoch (Sivasspor) Born: 30.9.81 Caps: 15 Goals: 0. A defender who sometimes plays in midfield, Rajnoch possesses a strong shot, an eye for goal and gives the Czechs a powerful presence in the air.

6-Tomas Sivok (Besiktas) Born: 15.9.83 Caps: 24 Goals: 3. The former Sparta Prague captain started off as a defensive midfielder, but later moved to central defence. Played for Italy's Udinese in 2007, but sold to Besiktas a year later. Scored a late header against Montenegro to secure a 2-0 win in first leg of their Euro play-off qualifier .

2-Theodor Gebre Selassie (Slovan Liberec) Born: 6.10.83 Caps: 8 Goals: 0. Born to an Ethiopian father and a Czech mother, Selassie made his debut in a 0-0 draw with Peru in 2011. has since established himself as the first-choice right back. First black player to represent the Czech national team.

5-Roman Hubnik (Hertha Berlin) Born: 6.6.84 Caps: 20 Goals: 2. Sturdy central defender who is strong in the air and will help anchor the Czech defence. Scored rare goal during the group stage of Euro 2012 qualifiers in a 1-0 win against Scotland.

11-Daniel Pudil (Cesena) Born: 27.9.85 Caps: 22 Goals: 2. Missed the last Euro tournament due to a hand fractured in a pub fight while celebrating Slavia Prague's Czech league title in 2008. A left-footed defender who can play in midfield, Pudil is on loan to Italy's Cesena. He has won three league titles with Czech teams Slovan Liberec and Slavia and Belgium's Genk.

3-Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen) Born: 13.12.84 Caps: 33 Goals: 7, A left back whose father spent eight years in the Bundesliga, Kadlec scored an own goal on his debut for the national team in 2007. Since then the former Sparta Prague player has turned into one of the Czech's most reliable defenders and is also a threat in attack.

MIDFIELDERS

10-Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) Born: 4.10.80. Caps 85 Goals: 20. A playmaker dubbed "The Little Mozart" during his stint with Borussia Dortmund, Rosicky is known for his laser-like passes and ability to orchestrate the game from midfield. Made his debut for Arsenal in 2006, but has been limited by injury since 2008. Now returned to full fitness.

19-Petr Jiracek (Wolfsburg) Born: 2.3.86 Caps: 6 Goals: 1. The lively midfielder made his national debut in 2011 against Scotland and scored his first goal in a 1-0 win against Montenegro in the Euro 2012 Euro qualifier play-offs second leg. Played for Pilsen in the Czech league where he gained Champions League experience.

17-Tomas Hubschman (FC Shakhtar Donetsk) Born: 9.4.81 Caps: 41 Goals: 0. Started career with Sparta Prague before joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2004 for a reported three million euros. The defensive-minded midfielder made a quick impact and helped the team win the UEFA Cup in 2009.

22-Daniel Kolar (Pilsen) Born: 27.10.85 Caps: 9 Goals: 1. The former Sparta Prague man currently plays for Czech champions Pilsen. An attacking midfielder known for his speed, Kolar played for Czech national team coach Michal Bilek at Sparta. He moved to Pilsen in 2008 and was a mainstay on the team that qualified for the Champions League in 2011.

21-Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) Born: 5.1.82 Caps: 70 Goals: 6. Signed by Monaco in 2000, aged 18, the attacking midfielder made his national debut in 2004 and was an unused substitute in the Czech's Euro 2004 semi-final loss to Greece. Signed for Bordeaux in a four-year deal for three million euros in 2008.

9-Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta) Born: 5.5.82 Caps: 12 Goals: 3. The Cyprus-based player who can also play up front spent time with several top Czech clubs before moving to Russia's Kuban Krasnodar for one season in 2005. The speedy winger drew a controversial penalty in qualifying play against Scotland that helped earn the Czechs a critical draw.

18-Vaclav Pilar (Pilsen) Born: 13.10.88 Caps: 7 Goals: 1. Currently on-loan to Czech champions Pilsen, Pilar's performances have attracted the attention of Wolsfburg. The midfielder sought to leave for the Bundesliga in the January transfer window before it was announced he would remain with Pilsen through Euro 2012.

14-Milan Petrzela (Pilsen) Born: 19.6.83 Caps: 9 Goals: 0. The Pilsen midfielder is known for his speed and offers an offensive-minded threat on the wings. Played for Sparta in 2006 before joining Jablonec on loan. Has played for Czech league champions Pilsen since 2007 where his ball control and passing ability eventually earned him a call up to the national team.

FORWARDS

15-Milan Baros (Galatasaray) Born: 28.10.82. Caps: 87 Goals: 40. Speedy Galatasaray striker known for direct style of play, was Golden Boot winner at the 2004 Euro tournament, but has hit a dry patch for the national team, scoring only twice in the past two years. Banned indefinitely from the national team in 2009 for off-field issues, the former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Olympique Lyon player was recalled later the same year.

8-Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg) Born: 25.5.89 Caps: 9 Goals: 0. A prolific scorer at youth level for the Czechs, the Nuremberg striker has yet to find the net since winning his first cap in 2010 against Turkey. The former Tottenham reserve played a season for English Championship side Southampton and later returned to Czech league before making a move to the Bundesliga.

7-David Lafata (Jablonec) Born: 18.9.81 Caps: 16 Goals: 2. Scored two goals on his national debut in a 2-1 win over Wales in 2006. Top scorer in the Czech league in 2010-11, Lafata has had few chances to repeat that for the national team. (Compiled by Michael Kahn and Jan Korselt, editing by Dave Thompson/Mike Collett)