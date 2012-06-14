WARSAW, June 14 Facts and figures ahead of the Euro 2012 Group A match between the Czech Republic and Poland at the City Stadium in Wroclaw on Saturday (1845 GMT):

* Recent results between the two teams have been close with Poland winning three of five and the Czechs two, including the last one - a 2-0 victory in Prague in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier. But before the break-up of Czechoslovakia, results were very one-sided with Poland winning a mere four of 21 and Czechoslovakia triumphing in 12.

* To survive, Poland have to record their first victory at a Euro finals. They drew with co-hosts Austria and suffered two defeats at the last finals four years ago and their two draws this time leave them needing victory at the sixth attempt.

* Poland are unbeaten in seven matches since losing 2-0 in Wroclaw to Italy in a friendly last November.

* Hosts have not fared well at recent finals. Counting Portugal's defeat by Greece in the 2004 final, of 10 matches played by hosts or co-hosts, only two have been won and five were lost.

* The Czech Republic's 2-1 win over Greece on Tuesday ended a run of three successive defeats at Euro finals. They went out at the group stage in 2008 after losing to Portugal and Turkey and were beaten in their opening game in Poland 4-1 by Russia.

* The Czechs have a decent scoring record, netting 20 goals in their last 11 games and failing to score in only one - a 2-0 defeat by world and European champions Spain last October. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)