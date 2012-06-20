(Adds referee)
WARSAW, June 19 The Czech Republic play Portugal
in the first Euro 2012 quarter-final match on Thursday.
Where: National Stadium
Capacity: 50,000
When: Thursday June 21, 2045 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
World ranking: Czech Republic 27, Portugal 10
CZECH REPUBLIC
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name
1-Petr Cech 30 93 0
2-Theodor Gebre Selassie 28 13 0
3-Michal Kadlec 27 37 8
6-Tomas Sivok 28 29 3
8-David Limbersky 28 11 0
19-Petr Jiracek 26 11 3
17-Tomas Hubschman 31 46 0
13-Jaroslav Plasil 30 74 6
18-Daniel Kolar 26 13 1
14-Vaclav Pilar 23 12 3
15-Milan Baros 29 92 41
Also available:
23-Jaroslav Drobny 32 6 0
16-Jan Lastuvka 29 1 0
5-Roman Hubnik 28 23 2
12-Frantisek Rajtoral 26 5 0
4-Marek Suchy 24 4 0
11-Milan Petrzela 29 11 0
22-Vladimir Darida 21 2 0
20-Tomas Pekhart 23 12 0
10-Tomas Rosicky 31 87 20
9-Jan Rezek 30 15 3
21-David Lafata 30 19 3
7-Tomas Necid 22 26 7
Misses next match if booked: Rosicky, Jiracek, Kolar,
Limbersky, Plasil, Pekhart
COACH: Michal Bilek
PORTUGAL
Probable team (4-3-3)
Name
12-Rui Patricio 24 14 0
21-Joao Pereira 28 17 0
2-Bruno Alves 30 53 5
3-Pepe 29 42 3
5-Fabio Coentrao 24 25 1
16-Raul Meireles 29 59 8
4-Miguel Veloso 26 27 2
8-Joao Moutinho 25 45 2
17-Nani 25 57 13
23-Helder Postiga 29 52 20
7-Cristiano Ronaldo 27 93 34
Also available:
1-Eduardo 29 28 0
22-Beto 30 2 0
13-Ricardo Costa 31 11 0
14-Rolando 26 16 0
19-Miguel Lopes 25 1 0
15-Ruben Micael 25 8 2
6-Custodio 29 2 0
20-Hugo Viana 29 27 1
9-Hugo Almeida 28 42 15
11-Nelson Oliveira 20 6 0
10-Ricardo Quaresma 28 35 3
18-Silvestre Varela 27 8 2
Misses next match if booked: Postiga, Coentrao, Meireles,
Ronaldo, Pereira
COACH: Paulo Bento
Previous meetings:
23/06/96 ECF Czech Republic 1 Portugal 0 Birmingham
11/06/08 ECF Portugal 3 Czech Republic 1 Geneva
Played: 2
Czech Republic 1 win
Portugal 1 win
Draws 0
Key: ECF = European Championship finals
