WARSAW, June 19 Facts and figures ahead of Thursday's Euro 2012 quarter-final between the Czech Republic and Portugal at the National Stadium in Warsaw (1845 GMT):

* It is only the third time the teams have met and both previous encounters were also at Euro finals - in 1996 and 2008. Honours are even with the Czechs winning in 1996 and Portugal in 2008.

* The Czech Republic have won five of their last six competitive matches, losing just one - to Russia in their opening game at the finals. They have scored in each of their last nine matches. The last time they failed to score was in a 2-0 defeat by world and European champions Spain last October.

* The Czechs lost to the eventual winners at three of the last four Euro finals. In 1996 they were beaten twice by Germany, 2-0 in the group stage and 2-1 in the final; in 2000 they lost 2-1 to France in the group stage, and in 2004 Greece beat them 1-0 in the semi-finals. In 2008 they were eliminated in the group stage and did not meet eventual champions Spain.

* Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit both goals in their final group game against the Netherlands, has scored nine goals in his country's last 11 competitive matches.

* Ronaldo has now scored at three successive Euro finals. He scored twice at Euro 2004 when Portugal were hosts, and netted against the Czechs at Euro 2008. His double against the Netherlands gave him a total of five at Euro finals, putting him level with Nuno Gomes as Portugal's leading scorer in the European tournaments.

* Portugal drew 0-0 with Poland in a February friendly this year, their only previous match in Warsaw. The Czechs lost their only match in Warsaw 2-1 to Poland in April 1999.