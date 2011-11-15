LONDON Nov 15 Czech Republic qualified for the Euro 2012 finals after beating Montenegro 3-0 on aggregate in the playoffs on Tuesday.

The Czechs won 1-0 away to Montenegro in the second leg in Podgorica after winning the first leg 2-0 in Prague last Friday.

The finals will be held in Poland and Ukraine. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)