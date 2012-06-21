UPDATE 2-Soccer-Higuain fires Juventus past Cagliari, Roma beat Crotone
* Roma had earlier beaten Crotone to temporarily close the gap
June 21 Czech Republic 0 Portugal 1 - Euro 2012 quarter-final result:
At the National Stadium, Warsaw
Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo 79
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 55,590
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
Teams:
Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Theodor Gebre Selassie, 3-Michal Kadlec, 6-Tomas Sivok, 8-David Limbersky; 19-Petr Jiracek, 17-Tomas Hubschman (20-Tomas Pekhart 86), 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 14-Vaclav Pilar; 22-Vladimir Darida (9-Jan Rezek 61); 15-Milan Baros
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles (14-Rolando 88), 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani (6-Custodio 84), 23-Helder Postiga (9-Hugo Almeida 40), 7-Cristiano Ronaldo (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Boavista 1 Braga 1 Nacional 1 Belenenses 1 Moreirense 2 Sporting 3 Saturday, February 11 CD Tondela 0 CD Feirense 1 Estoril 2 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Porto 2 Vitoria Setubal 0 GD Chaves 0 Friday, February 10 Benfica 3 FC Arouca 0
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 La Equidad