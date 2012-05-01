PRAGUE May 1 Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky's
resurgence comes at the right time for the Czech Republic whose
fate at the Euro 2012 finals squarely rests on their diminutive
captain's shoulders.
Slowed by injuries the past few years, Rosicky shone in wins
over Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan when the crafty midfielder
both scored and set up goals. The goal against Tottenham in
February was the first time Rosicky had found the net in a
league game in two years.
Known for his vision, pinpoint passing and laser-accurate
first touch, the player dubbed "Little Mozart" during his spell
at Borussia Dortmund is the man the Czechs are counting on to
orchestrate a successful tournament.
The Czechs will face Russia, Poland and Greece in the group
stage at the tournament being held in Poland and Ukraine.
"Some players would be difficult to replace," Vladimir
Smicer, the Czech team manager and former Liverpool player told
Reuters. "If Rosicky is injured, it would be a big missing piece
for us."
Czech coach Michal Bilek has surely breathed a sigh of
relief now that Rosicky, 31, who missed Euro 2008 due to injury,
has re-discovered his touch after dealing with a lingering
hamstring problem that limited him for both club and country.
Rosicky, who made his international debut at age 19, has
scored 20 times for the national side and the experienced
midfielder when fit creates headaches for opposing defenders and
makes the Czechs a far more dangerous side.
Also key for Czech hopes are Chelsea keeper Petr Cech and
Galatasaray striker Milan Baros, who along with Rosicky are the
only remaining players from the side that reached the Euro 2004
semi-finals.
Baros, the Golden Boot winner at Euro 2004, has only scored
twice for the national team in the past two years but with no
one waiting in the wings to supplant him the Czechs will rely on
the pacey player to regain his scoring touch.
There are no such concerns about Cech, whose performances at
Chelsea have established him as one of the top goalies in the
English Premier League. Cech has been a stalwart for the
national team since making his debut in 2002.
The tournament also represents a chance for a new generation
of Czech footballers to make their names on the international
stage. Recent Wolfsburg signing Petr Jiracek is one many believe
has the ability to shine
The lively midfielder made his debut for the national team
in 2011 and scored his first goal in a 1-0 Euro qualifier win
over Montenegro.
His performances on the wing for Pilsen, where he gained
Champions League experience this season, attracted the attention
of Bundesliga side Wolfsburg who signed him to a four-and-a-half
year deal in December.
(Addtional reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Tim
Collings/Dave Thompson/Mike Collett)