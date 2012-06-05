By Michael Kahn
PRAGUE, June 5 Czech Republic midfielder Tomas
Rosicky's resurgence in form has come at the right time for the
national team whose fate at Euro 2012 rests on their diminutive
captain's shoulders.
Hampered by injuries in the past few years, Rosicky shone as
he helped his club Arsenal qualify for the Champions League. He
scored his first league goal in two years during the north
London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in February.
Rosicky is expected to be fit for the opening game against
Russia on Friday but an injured calf that kept him out of their
last two warm-up matches has left the Czechs sweating over the
crafty midfielder's participation in the tournament.
"Some players would be difficult to replace," Vladimir
Smicer, the Czech team manager and former Liverpool player, told
Reuters. "If Rosicky is injured, it would be a big missing piece
for us."
Known for his vision, pinpoint passing and first touch, the
player dubbed "Little Mozart" during his spell at Borussia
Dortmund is the man the Czechs are counting on to orchestrate a
successful tournament.
As well as Russia, the Czechs face co-hosts Poland and
former European champions Greece in Group A at the tournament
which is also being staged and Ukraine.
Czech coach Michal Bilek must have breathed a sigh of relief
after the 31-year-old Rosicky, who missed Euro 2008 due to
injury, found his form after recovering from a hamstring problem
that had limited his outings for club and country.
Rosicky, who made his international debut at 19, has scored
20 goals for the national side and the experienced midfielder
causes headaches for opposing defenders and makes the Czechs a
far more dangerous side when he is fully fit.
Rosicky, Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and Galatasaray
striker Milan Baros are the only remaining players from the side
that reached the Euro 2004 semi-finals.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Tim Collings
and Mike Collett)