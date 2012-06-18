PRAGUE, June 18 Tomas Rosicky has returned to
Prague for treatment on his Achilles tendon as doctors race to
get the Czech Republic captain fit for the Euro 2012
quarter-final with Portugal on Thursday, a team spokesman said.
Rosicky, the creative force behind the Czech side, will
return to their training camp in Wroclaw on Tuesday after
sitting out the 1-0 win over Poland on Saturday that made the
Czechs surprise Group A winners.
"He will return on Tuesday," spokesman Jaroslav Kolar said.
The midfielder has been having intensive treatment since
injuring his foot in their second group match against Greece.
Rosicky, whose precise passing and ability to take on
defenders makes the Czech side tick, said he was hit in the same
spot where he had experienced pain at the end of his club season
with Arsenal but a scan showed no damage to the tendon.
The Czech Republic take on Group B runners up Portugal on
Thursday in Warsaw in the first Euro 2012 quarter-final.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)