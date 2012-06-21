WARSAW, June 21 Injured Czech Republic captain
Tomas Rosicky will not start the Euro 2012 quarter-final against
Portugal on Thursday but may play a part later in the match,
Czech team manager Vladimir Smicer said.
The influential playmaker, who missed his side's final Group
A match against Poland, has been having intensive treatment
since injuring his Achilles tendon in the second group game
against Greece.
"Tomas will certainly not play from the beginning," Smicer
told reporters. "But if we are down toward the end he could
perhaps try to help us."
Rosicky, whose precise passing and ability to take on
defenders makes the Czech side tick, said he was hit in the same
spot where he had experienced pain at the end of his club season
with Arsenal but a scan showed no damage to the tendon.
The Czechs reached the last eight as Group A winners,
rebounding from an opening 4-1 defeat by Russia to beat Greece
and co-hosts Poland.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Jan Lopatka, Editing by Justin
Palmer)