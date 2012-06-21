WARSAW, June 21 Injured Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky will not start the Euro 2012 quarter-final against Portugal on Thursday but may play a part later in the match, Czech team manager Vladimir Smicer said.

The influential playmaker, who missed his side's final Group A match against Poland, has been having intensive treatment since injuring his Achilles tendon in the second group game against Greece.

"Tomas will certainly not play from the beginning," Smicer told reporters. "But if we are down toward the end he could perhaps try to help us."

Rosicky, whose precise passing and ability to take on defenders makes the Czech side tick, said he was hit in the same spot where he had experienced pain at the end of his club season with Arsenal but a scan showed no damage to the tendon.

The Czechs reached the last eight as Group A winners, rebounding from an opening 4-1 defeat by Russia to beat Greece and co-hosts Poland.