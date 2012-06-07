(Adds doctor quotes)
* Baros comes through fitness test
* Rosicky also fit to play
By Michael Kahn
WROCLAW, Poland, June 7 Czech Republic striker
Milan Baros is available for Friday's Euro 2012 game against
Russia (1845 GMT) after passing a fitness test on a thigh
strain, team doctor Petr Krejci said on Thursday.
"He has the green light," he told reporters, adding that
captain Tomas Rosicky was also fit after a niggle.
The Russians too have no injury concerns and coach Dick
Advocaat said everyone was raring to go for the game in Wroclaw.
The Dutch coach vowed to keep up an attacking style of play
against a Czech side that will want to impress the thousands of
fans expected to make the short journey over the border into
Poland.
"If we're really honest, it's all about results," Advocaat
told a news conference. "But we can't change our way of playing.
That's our way, a more attacking way."
The other teams in Group A are Greece and co-hosts Poland,
who kick off the tournament with the opening game also on
Friday.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)