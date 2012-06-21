WARSAW, June 21 Match statistics for Portugal's 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their Euro 2012 quarter-final at the National Stadium on Thursday:

Czech Republic Portugal Goals scored 0 1 Total shots 2 20 Shots on target 0 5 Corners 6 11 Offsides 1 3 Fouls committed 13 7 Yellow cards 1 2 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession (percent) 43 57