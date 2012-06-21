UPDATE 2-Soccer-Higuain fires Juventus past Cagliari, Roma beat Crotone
* Roma had earlier beaten Crotone to temporarily close the gap
WARSAW, June 21 Match statistics for Portugal's 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their Euro 2012 quarter-final at the National Stadium on Thursday:
Czech Republic Portugal Goals scored 0 1 Total shots 2 20 Shots on target 0 5 Corners 6 11 Offsides 1 3 Fouls committed 13 7 Yellow cards 1 2 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession (percent) 43 57 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
* Roma had earlier beaten Crotone to temporarily close the gap
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Boavista 1 Braga 1 Nacional 1 Belenenses 1 Moreirense 2 Sporting 3 Saturday, February 11 CD Tondela 0 CD Feirense 1 Estoril 2 Pacos de Ferreira 1 Vitoria Guimaraes 0 Porto 2 Vitoria Setubal 0 GD Chaves 0 Friday, February 10 Benfica 3 FC Arouca 0
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 La Equidad