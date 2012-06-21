(Adds details)

By Justin Palmer

WARSAW, June 21 Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky was named among the substitutes to face Portugal in their Euro 2012 quarter-final on Thursday.

The influential playmaker has been battling an Achilles injury sustained against Greece that forced him to miss the Czechs' final Group A game against Poland.

Vladimir Darida will take on Rosicky's creative role behind striker Milan Baros. Darida replaces Daniel Kolar who started against Poland.

Portugal named an unchanged side from the one that started their final Group B game against the Netherlands.

Teams:

Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Theodor Gebre Selassie,3-Michal Kadlec, 6-Tomas Sivok, 8-David Limbersky; 19-Petr Jiracek, 17-Tomas Hubschman, 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 14-Vaclav Pilar; 22-Vladimir Darida; 15-Milan Baros

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves, 3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

Referee: Howard Webb (England)