(Adds details)
By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 21 Czech Republic captain Tomas
Rosicky was named among the substitutes to face Portugal in
their Euro 2012 quarter-final on Thursday.
The influential playmaker has been battling an Achilles
injury sustained against Greece that forced him to miss the
Czechs' final Group A game against Poland.
Vladimir Darida will take on Rosicky's creative role behind
striker Milan Baros. Darida replaces Daniel Kolar who started
against Poland.
Portugal named an unchanged side from the one that started
their final Group B game against the Netherlands.
Teams:
Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Theodor Gebre
Selassie,3-Michal Kadlec, 6-Tomas Sivok, 8-David Limbersky;
19-Petr Jiracek, 17-Tomas Hubschman, 13-Jaroslav Plasil,
14-Vaclav Pilar; 22-Vladimir Darida; 15-Milan Baros
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves,
3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso,
8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
(Editing by Ken Ferris)