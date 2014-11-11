COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Denmark captain Daniel Agger will miss his side's Euro 2016 Group I qualifying clash with Serbia on Friday due to injury, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said.

The centre back, who rejoined Brondby after eight and a half years with Liverpool in England, hobbled out of his club side's league match against Hobro on Sunday suffering from a groin injury.

"The decision was taken jointly by the Danish captain and (coach) Morten Olsen during a telephone conversation in which it was clear that the risk of aggravating the injury was too great," the DBU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite losing 1-0 at home in their last game to Portugal, Denmark are level at the top of the five-team Group I on four points with Albania, who have played a game fewer. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Toby Davis)