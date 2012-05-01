By Philip O'Connor
COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's pretty passing
patterns will count for nothing if they cannot turn possession
into goals and it is on-loan Sunderland striker Nicklas Bendtner
who will bear the brunt of expectations.
Euro 2012 comes at a critical time in the forward's career -
his Arsenal contract is due to end in the summer, he will soon
be a free agent and a good performance at the finals will go a
long way towards deciding his next club after Sunderland said he
would be unlikely to remain with them.
Brought to England as a teenager by Arsene Wenger, he spent
a season on loan at Birmingham City before returning to Arsenal
where, despite his obvious talent, he has never held down a
permanent place in the French coach's plans.
Now 24, the striker has been also occupying headline writers
of both the front and back pages for several years, as his brash
self-confidence and wild off-field behaviour sometimes eclipsed
his achievements on the pitch.
A public apology, following an arrest for drunken behaviour,
was accompanied by a promise to concentrate "only on football"
in what many observers took to be a sign of a new-found
maturity.
Following the retirement of Denmark's joint record
goal-scorer Jon Dahl Tomasson, Bendtner is expected to spearhead
the Danish attack against Group B rivals the Netherlands,
Portugal and Germany.
Big, powerful and technically competent, Bendtner is a
handful for any defence as a target man, but he is prone to
taking wild shots when team-mates are better-placed.
At a tournament in which chances will be at a premium, he
will have to rein in his more individualistic instincts,
especially given his own unspectacular goal-scoring record, if
Denmark are to prosper.
Never prolific at club level, he netted three times in five
qualifiers and averages slightly more than a goal every four
games for the national team.
He has scored in all three of his competitive outings
against group rivals Portugal. His goal against them in October,
2011 ensured Denmark's qualification for Euro 2012.
Last year, he turned down a chance to appear for his
country's under-21 side when as hosts Denmark struggled to score
at the 2011 finals.
But his ability to hold the ball up, and bring others into
play, will give coach Morten Olsen little option but to start
him up front.
In an interview with Reuters in February, Bendtner said he
would consider following former Arsenal team-mate Andrei
Arshavin to Russia, as he considers his future. He was linked
with a number of clubs before his loan move to Sunderland last
summer.
Having netted against Cameroon at the 2010 World Cup finals,
Euro 2012 will offer Bendtner a chance to add further tournament
goals to his CV in his first appearance at a European finals.
As always, he was bullish about his country's chances.
He said: "I always go into everything with the same attitude
- to win. It doesn't matter what it is. First we need to try to
concentrate on getting out of the group. After that, anything
can happen."
