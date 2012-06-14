June 14 Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner could
face sanction by UEFA after revealing the logo of a betting
company while celebrating his second goal against Portugal in
their Euro 2012 clash on Wednesday.
Pictures taken by a Reuters photographer show Bendtner
lifting his shirt to show the name of an Irish firm on the
waistband of his underpants.
Sponsors pay millions to be associated with the European
Championship and governing body UEFA has strict rules preventing
ambush marketing.
A spokesperson said UEFA was investigating the matter.
Bendtner scored twice in Denmark's 3-2 defeat by Portugal in
Group B, prompting a spokesman for the betting company to
release a statement praising his performance and claiming credit
for Bendtner's good luck.
Denmark face Germany on Sunday in their final group game as
they look to reach the last eight.
