COPENHAGEN, June 5 After more than 100 matches
as both player and coach, there can hardly be a more experienced
figure in international soccer than Denmark's Morten Olsen.
Renowned for his intelligence and versatility as a player,
Olsen was the captain and backbone of the Danish team that first
came to international prominence and contested two European
Championships in 1984 and 1988, as well as the World Cup in
Mexico in 1986.
Remarkably, for a player who played mostly as a sweeper and
defensive midfielder, Olsen received only a single yellow card
during his international career as he became the first Dane to
win 100 caps.
As a player, he spent 14 years in Belgium before finishing
his career in Germany with FC Cologne, where he would later
return for a stint as coach and save the club from relegation.
Before that, he won two Danish titles with Copenhagen club
Brondby, and on his departure from Cologne he took up the reins
at Ajax Amsterdam.
Olsen was instrumental in attracting his compatriot Michael
Laudrup to the club, and together they won a league and cup
double in 1998 before Olsen was forced out.
In July 2000, Olsen took over from Sweden's Bo Johansson as
head coach of the Danish national team, beginning a tenure that
would make him one of the longest-serving coaches in the game
and the longest serving among the coaches in this tournament.
KNOCKED OUT
Olsen's side qualified for the 2002 World Cup and the 2004
European Championship; in both tournaments Denmark progressed
from their group, only to be knocked out in the next round.
Despite missing out on the World Cup in 2006, Olsen signed a
new contract that would keep him in the job until 2010, and he
was given the responsibility of developing Danish football at
all levels.
Failure to qualify for the Euro 2008 followed, but in 2010
Olsen led his team to the World Cup as they topped their
qualifying group ahead of Portugal and Sweden.
With a raft of injuries to key players, the Danes failed to
survive their group.
Despite the retirements of record goalscorer Jon Dahl
Tomasson and influential winger Jesper Gronkjaer, Olsen's side
once again topped their qualifying group for Euro 2012, beating
Portugal into second place.
Olsen's reward was another contract extension until the
World Cup in 2014.
His teams play a classic Dutch-influenced 4-3-3 system, with
wingers often cutting inside to create opportunities for the
central striker. Thanks to his extended responsibilities within
the Danish FA, it is a system that is played by all age groups
in Denmark.
Having already overcome Portugal twice in the last two
qualifying campaigns, Olsen's belief in his system is steadfast,
and he will not be changing it when they meet Germany, the
Netherlands and Portugal again in Group B.
Denmark may be in a period of transition, but the clarity of
Olsen's vision combined with the technical ability of players
like Christian Eriksen and Stuttgart's William Kvist means that
they have as good a chance as any of escaping what looks like
the toughest group in the tournament.
