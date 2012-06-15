WARSAW, June 15 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Denmark and Germany (1845 GMT) at the Arena Lviv:

* Though the Danes overall record against Germany is negative - eight wins to 14 for the Germans - they have some grounds for hope. Denmark have not lost to Germany in more than 16 years, winning two and drawing one, all friendlies, since then. They also famously beat Germany in their last tournament meeting - winning the Euro 92 final 2-0 in Gothenburg.

* Since that remarkable triumph in 1992, Denmark have played 12 games at Euro finals, winning only three and losing six.

* Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner, who scored both of his team's goals in the 3-2 defeat by Portugal, scored the only goal of the game when Denmark last beat Germany away in a friendly in Duisburg in March 2007.

* Germany are on a run of 13 successive wins in competitive matches since losing in the World Cup semi-finals to Spain in 2010. They won the third-place playoff in South Africa, 10 games in their qualifying group and their first two games at these finals.

* Germany have found the net in each of their last 18 internationals and have scored three goals or more in nine of those. The last time they failed to score was in a 0-0 draw away to Sweden in November 2010.

* Germany striker Mario Gomez, who has netted three times in their first two group games, has scored eight goals in Germany's last seven matches in the qualifiers or finals.