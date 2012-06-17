By Karolos Grohmann
LVIV, June 17 Germany have often in recent years
shown they can play fast and furious but on Sunday they
displayed another quality not necessarily associated with
Joachim Loew's team.
They were cool.
In the 2-1 win over Denmark that sent the Germans into the
Euro 2012 quarter-finals to face Greece, they showed they can
operate under tournament pressure even when their qualification
is on the line despite two opening group wins.
It was also the first time the Germans completed a European
Championship group stage with a perfect record. Loew's team had
already set a German record in qualifying, winning all 10 games.
"There is a certain maturing process that has happened so
far in this tournament," a relieved Loew said. "We were not
quite so good with the overall organisation. The team has gone
through a good development process."
It was that process that helped them maintain their
composure after taking a 19th-minute lead through Lukas Podolski
and conceding an equaliser five minutes later.
It was far from their best performance with the defence
leaking at times, playmaker Mesut Ozil putting in another
mediocre performance and forward Mario Gomez lacking his usual
spark.
With Portugal leading 2-1 against the Dutch in the other
group game, another Danish goal would have sent the Germans
packing.
Instead of panicking as their press officer, watching the
Dutch game on TV in the media tribune, relayed the bad news to
the bench, Loew's team kept their cool and got on with the job.
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira reduced the pace in
the second half, taking the edge off the game as the Danes,
needing a win to advance, looked for every opportunity to come
forward.
Lars Bender, who replaced suspended right back Jerome
Boateng and started a game for Germany for the first time, made
sure hardly any attacking moves came down his flank.
Defender Mats Hummels also stoically shrugged off his poor
defending for the Danish equaliser to shut down the centre in
another calm display following a nervous start.
In a warning to quarter-final opponents Greece, Germany,
instead of buckling under pressure, scored the winner in the
80th with Bender slotting in an Ozil pass to dash any lingering
Danish hopes.
"Every match in this group was difficult," said captain
Philipp Lahm. "But when you get three wins in three matches then
you have marched through the group."
It may not have been pretty but it was cool.
