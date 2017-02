LVIV, June 13 Portugal defender Pepe and striker Helder Postiga struck first-half goals to give their team a 2-1 lead over Denmark at the break in their Euro 2012 Group B match on Wednesday.

Forward Nicklas Bendtner pulled a goal back for the Danes with a close range header in the 41st minute after a looping pass from Michael Krohn-Deli left him an easy chance.

Portugal took the lead when Pepe lost his marker from a corner by Miguel Veloso and powered a glancing header past keeper Stephan Andersen in the 24th minute.

Postiga then turned the ball into the net when he latched onto a cross by Nani after getting in front of defender Simon Kjaer in the 36th. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Ken Ferris)