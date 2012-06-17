LVIV, June 17 Denmark and Germany were level at
1-1 at halftime in their final Euro 2012 Group B match on Sunday
after Dane Michael Krohn-Dehli equalised an opening goal from
Lukas Podolski.
The German striker scored on his 100th international
appearance in the 19th minute, smacking the ball home from close
range after a cross hit the boot of team mate Mario Gomez and
fell perfectly into his path.
Krohn-Dehli levelled in the 24th minute with his second goal
of the tournament, nodding in unmarked after German defender
Mats Hummels failed to cut out a header into the danger zone
from Nicklas Bendtner.
Germany had the better of the first half and could have
scored in the sixth minute when Thomas Mueller scuffed a shot
from close range which Danish keeper Stephan Andersen had to
scramble to save.
The Germans need a point to reach the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)