LVIV, June 17 Denmark and Germany were level at 1-1 at halftime in their final Euro 2012 Group B match on Sunday after Dane Michael Krohn-Dehli equalised an opening goal from Lukas Podolski.

The German striker scored on his 100th international appearance in the 19th minute, smacking the ball home from close range after a cross hit the boot of team mate Mario Gomez and fell perfectly into his path.

Krohn-Dehli levelled in the 24th minute with his second goal of the tournament, nodding in unmarked after German defender Mats Hummels failed to cut out a header into the danger zone from Nicklas Bendtner.

Germany had the better of the first half and could have scored in the sixth minute when Thomas Mueller scuffed a shot from close range which Danish keeper Stephan Andersen had to scramble to save.

The Germans need a point to reach the quarter-finals. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)