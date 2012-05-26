COPENHAGEN May 26 Denmark goalkeeper Thomas
Sorensen may not play in their opening Euro 2012 match against
Netherlands, coach Morten Olsen said on Saturday.
Speaking after a 3-1 friendly defeat by Brazil, Olsen was
critical of the Stoke City goalkeeper who was substituted in
the first half suffering from a back injury.
"It's a goalkeeper drop, no doubt about it," Olsen told TV3.
"I've always said that... it's good that we are clear about
who the first-choice goalkeeper is."
"But I've also said - and not least about the goakeeper's
position - that it's about finding a formation where the
individuals are in good form."
Also in contention to replace Sorensen is Manchester
United's Anders Lindegaard who has recovered from a knee injury.
Denmark's final friendly before Euro 2012 is against
Australia in Copenhagen on June 2.
They then face Netherlands on June 9 in Kharkiv, before
taking on Portugal and Germany.
