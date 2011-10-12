Oct 12 The Danish FA has declared it wants
national coach Morten Olsen to stay on beyond next year's Euro
2012 tournament following their impressive qualification
campaign.
Olsen's contract runs until the end of June's finals in
Poland and Ukraine and general secretary Jim Stjerne Hansen will
ask the 62-year-old to keep going after 11 years in the job.
"I think that Morten Olsen is the coach with Danish blood in
his veins who is best for this job," he told the country's
biggest sports news website, sporten.dk.
"His results are indisputable, and the way the team plays
bears witness to the fact that we are on the right path. But it
takes two to tango."
Michael Krohn-Dehli and Nicklas Bendtner scored on Tuesday
as Denmark beat Portugal 2-1 at home to clinch top spot in a
tough Group H and make Euro 2012.
Olsen, who has now led the Danes to the finals of four major
championships, was cautious about the future.
"Let's enjoy the fact that we're going to the Euros -- the
FA can take care of the rest," he told Danish television.
The widely-respected coach has recently been linked in the
media with the vacant manager's job at Hamburg SV, a role
currently being filled by fellow Dane and club sporting director
Frank Arnesen.
(Writing by Phil O'Connor; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)