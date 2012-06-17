LVIV, June 17 Germany advanced to the Euro 2012 quarter-finals as Group B winners on Sunday after Lukas Podolski marked his 100th international appearance with a goal in a 2-1 win over Denmark who were eliminated.

Germany, who began the night knowing a point would guarantee their progress, went ahead in the 19th minute when Podolski swept the ball past Stephan Andersen.

Michael Krohn-Dehli headed the equaliser after 24 minutes and Denmark were briefly in a position to go through too but Portugal's comeback win over the Netherlands changed that and Lars Bender's 80th-minute winner settled the matter.

Three-times winners Germany finished with nine points from three games and will play Group A runners-up Greece in the last eight in Gdansk on Friday.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)