LVIV, June 17 Germany advanced to the Euro 2012
quarter-finals as Group B winners on Sunday after Lukas Podolski
marked his 100th international appearance with a goal in a 2-1
win over Denmark who were eliminated.
Germany, who began the night knowing a point would guarantee
their progress, went ahead in the 19th minute when Podolski
swept the ball past Stephan Andersen.
Michael Krohn-Dehli headed the equaliser after 24 minutes
and Denmark were briefly in a position to go through too but
Portugal's comeback win over the Netherlands changed that and
Lars Bender's 80th-minute winner settled the matter.
Three-times winners Germany finished with nine points from
three games and will play Group A runners-up Greece in the last
eight in Gdansk on Friday.
