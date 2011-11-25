COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Denmark ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group H.

P W D L F A Pts Denmark 8 6 1 1 15 6 19 Portugal 8 5 1 2 21 12 16 Norway 8 5 1 2 10 7 16 Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4 Cyprus 8 0 2 6 7 20 2

Results

2010

Sept 7 Iceland H Won 1-0 (Kahlenberg)

Oct 8 Portugal A Lost 1-3 (Carvalho og)

Oct 12 Cyprus H Won 2-0 (Rasmussen, Lorentzen)

2011

March 26 Norway A Drew 1-1 (Rommedahl)

June 4 Iceland A Won 2-0 (Schone, Eriksen)

Sept 6 Norway H Won 2-0 (Bendtner 2)

Oct 7 Cyprus A Won 4-1 (Jacobsen, Rommedahl 2,

Krohn-Dehli)

Oct 11 Portugal H Won 2-1 (Krohn-Dehli, Bendtner)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: Dennis Rommedahl, Nicklas Bendtner (3 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 8 (1964, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship honours: Winners 1992

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 11th

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 4 with Ireland, Czech Republic and France

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Morten Olsen

Captain: Thomas Sorensen

Prospects: Coach Olsen is one of the longest-serving in international football and has managed a generational transition very well following a poor World Cup.

With skillful players like Christian Eriksen and a rejuvenated Dennis Rommedahl, they could go far and the backbone of the team looks strong. In attack, Nicklas Bentdner, who struggles for goals in the Premier League, has hit 23 in his 45 appearances for his country.

