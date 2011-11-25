COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Denmark ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: As winners of Group H.
P W D L F A Pts
Denmark 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
Portugal 8 5 1 2 21 12 16
Norway 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4
Cyprus 8 0 2 6 7 20 2
Results
2010
Sept 7 Iceland H Won 1-0 (Kahlenberg)
Oct 8 Portugal A Lost 1-3 (Carvalho og)
Oct 12 Cyprus H Won 2-0 (Rasmussen, Lorentzen)
2011
March 26 Norway A Drew 1-1 (Rommedahl)
June 4 Iceland A Won 2-0 (Schone, Eriksen)
Sept 6 Norway H Won 2-0 (Bendtner 2)
Oct 7 Cyprus A Won 4-1 (Jacobsen, Rommedahl 2,
Krohn-Dehli)
Oct 11 Portugal H Won 2-1 (Krohn-Dehli, Bendtner)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: Dennis Rommedahl, Nicklas
Bendtner (3 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 8 (1964, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004,
2008)
European Championship honours: Winners 1992
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 11th
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 4 with Ireland, Czech Republic and France
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Morten Olsen
Captain: Thomas Sorensen
Prospects: Coach Olsen is one of the longest-serving in
international football and has managed a generational transition
very well following a poor World Cup.
With skillful players like Christian Eriksen and a
rejuvenated Dennis Rommedahl, they could go far and the backbone
of the team looks strong. In attack, Nicklas Bentdner, who
struggles for goals in the Premier League, has hit 23 in his 45
appearances for his country.
