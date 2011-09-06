COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 Two goals from Nicklas Bendtner kept Denmark's Euro 2012 qualifying dreams alive as they beat Scandinavian rivals Norway 2-0 in Group H on Tuesday.

Denmark created several early chances and went ahead after 24 minutes when Dennis Rommedahl set up Bendtner and Sunderland's new loan signing from Arsenal drove the ball high into the net.

The tall striker added a second goal 20 minutes later when his rasping drive from 30 metres beat Norwegian goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

The victory means Denmark, Norway and Portugal all have 13 points at the top of the table. (Reporting by John Acher, editing by Tony Jimenez)