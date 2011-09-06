COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 Two goals from Nicklas
Bendtner kept Denmark's Euro 2012 qualifying dreams alive as
they beat Scandinavian rivals Norway 2-0 in Group H on Tuesday.
Denmark created several early chances and went ahead after
24 minutes when Dennis Rommedahl set up Bendtner and
Sunderland's new loan signing from Arsenal drove the ball high
into the net.
The tall striker added a second goal 20 minutes later when
his rasping drive from 30 metres beat Norwegian goalkeeper Rune
Jarstein.
The victory means Denmark, Norway and Portugal all have 13
points at the top of the table.
(Reporting by John Acher, editing by Tony Jimenez)