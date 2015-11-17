COPENHAGEN Nov 17 A stunning double from captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Sweden a 2-2 draw away to Denmark as they qualified for Euro 2016 on Tuesday by 4-3 on aggregate against their Scandinavian rivals.

Ibrahimovic silenced the home fans in the 19th minute when he ghosted out to meet Kim Kallstrom's corner, twisting athletically to sweep the ball past flat-footed goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Then he punished the Danes for their failure to create chances with a beautiful curling free kick in the 76th minute to send the Swedes closer to a place in France next year.

Late goals by Yussuf Poulsen and Jannik Vestergaard provided some comfort for the home fans. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Steve Tongue)