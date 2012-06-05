COPENHAGEN, June 5 The Denmark squad for the Euro 2012 finals comprises the following 23 players:

GOALKEEPERS

Stephan Andersen (Evian Thonon Gaillard) Born: 26.11.81 Caps: 10. Likely to be first-choice keeper now that Thomas Sorensen has been ruled out with a back injury. Very experienced club goalkeeper but has collected only 10 caps since his debut for Denmark against Spain in 2004.

Anders Lindegaard (Manchester United) Born: 13.4.84 Caps: 5. Began at home-town club Odense, left in 2009 for Aalesund in Norway seeking more first-team football and was named Goalkeeper of the Year, in 2010, in both Denmark and Norway. Followed in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel when he joined Manchester United in November 2011. Made good start, but an ankle injury in January hampered his progress.

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City FC) Born 5.1.86 Caps: 0. Son of Denmark's Euro 92-winning goalkeeper Peter, the uncapped Schmeichel was a late call-up due to Sorensen's injury. Has had a turbulent club career, being loaned out several times by Manchester City before spells at Notts County, Leeds United and Leicester City.

DEFENDERS

Andreas Bjelland (FC Nordsjaelland) Born: 11.7.89 Caps: 6 Goals: 1. A player for the future, has agreed to join Twente in the Netherlands in summer of 2012. A versatile defender, can play at right-back but made name in central defence. Made Danish debut in friendly against Czech Republic in 2010 before claiming place in qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal.

Daniel Agger (Liverpool) Born: 12.12.84 Caps: 46 Goals: 6. Strong, physical, skilful defender with a sledgehammer left foot, Agger has been plagued by injuries which prevented him realising his full potential. Joined Liverpool from Brondby in 2006, but persistent foot and back injuries caused long absences.

Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard) Born 31.5.89 Caps 6 Goals: 0. Young right back who signed for Benfica in 2011, Wass spent the season on loan at Evian in France. Broke through as a teenager at Copenhagen club Brondby, where he played 28 of 33 league games as his side secured third place in 2008/09. Can also play on the right wing.

Jores Okore (FC Nordsjaelland) Born 11.8.92 Caps: 3 Goals: 0. 19-year-old, Ivory Coast-born centre back with FC Nordsjaelland, who sensationally won Denmark's Superligaen for the first time in 2011/12. Moved to Denmark at the age of 3 and earned his first cap when replacing Nordsjaelland defensive partner Anders Bjelland against Sweden in November 2011.

Lars Jacobsen (FC Copenhagen) Born: 20.9.79 Caps: 50 Goals: 1. A versatile and experienced defender who is equally comfortable on the flank or in the centre, has played for clubs in Denmark, Germany and England. Returned to Denmark and FC Copenhagen after being released by West Ham in 2011.

Simon Poulsen (AZ Alkmaar) Born: 7.10.84 Caps: 18 Goals: 0. Epitome of the pacy, modern full-back, Poulsen was a key player in the Sonderjyske team that won promotion to Denmark's top flight in 2003. Joined AZ Alkmaar in December 2007. Attacking instincts allow him to slot in further forward on the left. Made debut against Germany as substitute.

Simon Kjaer (AS Roma) Born: 26.3.89 Caps: 24 Goals: 0. Centre-back, one of Denmark's most talented defenders, Kjaer came to prominence at FC Midtjylland, who turned down a 2007 offer from Real Madrid. Instead, Kjaer moved to Palermo in Serie A. Outstanding at the 2010 World Cup, moved to Wolfsburg in Germany but was back in Italy with Roma in summer of 2011.

MIDFIELDERS

Christian Poulsen (Evian Thonon Gaillard) Born: 28.2.80 Caps: 91 Goals: 6. Robust, experienced midfielder, a senior squad member, named Denmark's Footballer of the Year in 2005 and 2006. Established himself at Schalke 04, Sevilla (where he won the UEFA Cup) and Juventus before a disastrous move to Liverpool. Centre of a controversy at Euro 2004 when Italy's Francesco Totti was sent off for spitting at him.

William Kvist (Vfb Stuttgart) Born: 24.2.85 Caps: 28 Goals: 0. Now in favoured central midfield, after being used in various positions for club and country, notably defence and midfield in 181 games in seven years at FC Copenhagen. Played for Denmark at every level.

Christian Eriksen (Ajax) Born: 14.2.92 Caps: 23 Goals: 2. Still only 20, mercurial attacking midfielder touted as Denmark's answer to Spain's Xavi and Iniesta. Has razor-sharp soccer intelligence.

Michael Krohn-Dehli (Brondby IF) Born: 22.7.78 Caps: 21 Goals: 4. Signed for Brondby from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2008, made debut in a 1-0 win over arch-rivals FC Copenhagen. Originally signed as central midfielder, has enjoyed great success since being moved to the wing before going up front. Known for his passing, vision and ability to beat his marker.

Lasse Schone (Nijmegen) Born: 27.5.86 Caps: 10 Goals: 2. Scored after 20 seconds on debut against Chile in 2009. Left Denmark at 16, spent four years at Heerenveen without playing a game before joining De Graafschap. Joined NEC Nijmegen in 2008.

Michael Silberbauer (Young Boys) Born: 7.7.81: Caps: 24 Goals: 1. Made name in Denmark's Superligaen with Aalborg and FC Copenhagen and was captain of Utrecht before he joined Swiss side Young Boys on a free transfer in the summer of 2011. Usually plays in centre or right wing.

Jakob Poulsen (FC Midtjylland) Born: 7.7.83 Caps: 22 Goals: 1. Midfielder who made his debut against Greece in 2009. Scored his first goal in a 1-0 win over Sweden in World Cup qualifier, and earned himself a place in the squad for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Thomas Kahlenberg (Evian) Born: 20.3.83 Caps: 38 Goals: 4. Was youngest player as unused substitute in Morten Olsen's squad at Euro 2004. Joined Auxerre in France but hampered by injury after move to Wolfsburg. Now on loan at Evian. Made only one appearance in qualifiers, scoring goal in 1-0 win over Iceland.

Niki Zimling (Club Brugge) Born: 19.4.85 Caps: 11 Goals: 0. Spent two seasons at Brondby before joining rivals Esbjerg where consistency earned a move to Serie A club Udinese. Failed to establish himself, joined Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie on loan and in 2011 signed for Club Bruges in Belgium.

FORWARDS

Dennis Rommedahl (Brondby) Born: 22.7.78 Caps: 116 Goals: 21. Driving force of attack following retirements of Jon Dahl Tomasson and Jesper Gronkjaer. Gifted dribbler and crosser. Can mix dazzling displays with anonymity, but scores crucial goals

Nicklas Bendtner (Sunderland) Born: 16.1.88 Caps: 48 Goals: 18. Full of confidence, fulcrum of the attack following exit of Jon Dahl Tomasson. After seven years at Arsenal, and spells on loan at Birmingham and Sunderland, is out of contract this summer so Euro 2012 may be key in deciding his new club.

Nicklas Pedersen (FC Groningen) Born: 10.10.87 Caps: 8 Goals: 0. Striker, never a prolific goalscorer at the highest level, yet to score in eight outings for Denmark. Despite lack of goals, made four appearances in qualifying, with Denmark winning three and losing one of those matches.

Tobia Mikkelsen (FC Nordsjaelland) Born: 18.9.86 Caps: 3 Goals: 0. Another forward with a modest goal-scoring record. Newly-crowned Danish champions FC Nordsjaelland usually deploy Mikkelsen as a winger. Made his debut for Denmark against Finland in November 2011.