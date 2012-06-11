WARSAW, June 11 Denmark play Portugal in a
Euro 2012 Group B match on Wednesday.
Where: Arena Lviv, Ukraine
Capacity: 30,000
When: Wednesday June 13, 1900 local (1600 GMT)
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
World ranking: Denmark 9, Portugal 10
DENMARK
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name
1-Stephan Andersen 30 11 0
6-Lars Jacobsen 32 51 1
3-Simon Kjaer 23 25 0
4-Daniel Agger 27 47 6
15-Michael Silberbauer 30 24 1
7-William Kvist 27 29 0
21-Niki Zimling 27 12 0
10-Dennis Rommedahl 33 117 21
8-Christian Eriksen 20 24 2
9-Michael Krohn-Dehli 33 22 5
11-Nicklas Bendtner 24 49 18
Also available:
16-Anders Lindegaard 28 5 0
22-Kasper Schmeichel 26 0 0
18-Daniel Wass 23 6 0
12-Andreas Bjelland 22 6 1
5-Simon Poulsen 27 19 0
13-Jores Okore 19 3 0
2-Christian Poulsen 32 91 6
19-Jakob Poulsen 28 22 1
14-Lasse Schone 26 11 2
23-Tobias Mikkelsen 25 4 0
20-Thomas Kahlenberg 29 38 4
17-Nicklas Pedersen 24 8 0
COACH: Morten Olsen
PORTUGAL
Probable team (4-3-3)
Name
12-Rui Patricio 24 12 0
21-Joao Pereira 28 15 0
2-Bruno Alves 30 51 5
3-Pepe 29 40 2
5-Fabio Coentrao 24 23 1
16-Raul Meireles 29 57 8
4-Miguel Veloso 26 25 2
8-Joao Moutinho 25 43 2
17-Nani 25 55 13
23-Helder Postiga 29 50 19
7-Cristiano Ronaldo 27 91 32
Also available:
1-Eduardo 29 28 0
22-Beto 30 2 0
13-Ricardo Costa 31 11 0
14-Rolando 26 14 0
19-Miguel Lopes 25 1 0
15-Ruben Micael 25 8 2
6-Custodio 29 1 0
20-Hugo Viana 29 27 1
9-Hugo Almeida 28 42 15
11-Nelson Oliveira 20 4 0
10-Ricardo Quaresma 28 35 3
18-Silvestre Varela 27 7 1
COACH: Paulo Bento
Previous meetings:
21/06/66 Fr Denmark 1 Portugal 3 Esbjerg
14/10/70 ECQ Denmark 0 Portugal 1 Copenhagen
12/05/71 ECQ Portugal 5 Denmark 0 Porto
17/11/76 WCQ Portugal 1 Denmark 0 Lisbon
9/10/77 WCQ Denmark 2 Portugal 4 Copenhagen
29/01/95 Fr Portugal 1 Denmark 0 Toronto
9/06/96 ECF Denmark 1 Portugal 1 Sheffield
29/03/00 Fr Portugal 2 Denmark 1 Leiria
1/09/06 Fr Denmark 4 Portugal 2 Copenhagen
10/09/08 WCQ Portugal 2 Denmark 3 Lisbon
5/09/09 WCQ Denmark 1 Portugal 1 Copenhagen
8/10/10 ECQ Portugal 3 Denmark 1 Porto
11/10/11 ECQ Denmark 2 Portugal 1 Copenhagen
Played: 13
Portugal 8 wins
Denmark 3 wins
Draws 2
Key: WCQ = World Cup qualifier, ECQ = European Championship
qualifier, ECF = European Championship finals, Fr = Friendly
Group B P W D L F A Pts
Germany 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Netherlands 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Results:
June 9
Germany 1 Portugal 0
Netherlands 0 Denmark 1
Next fixtures (all times GMT):
June 13
Netherlands v Germany, Kharkiv (1845)
June 17
Denmark v Germany, Lviv (1845)
Portugal v Netherlands, Kharkiv (1845)
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)