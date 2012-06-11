WARSAW, June 11 Facts and figures ahead of
Wednesday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Denmark and Portugal
at the Arena Lviv (1600 GMT):
* Denmark and Portugal's paths have crossed many times in
competition before. This will be their 10th meeting in either
World Cup or European Championship campaigns but only their
second at a finals tournament. They drew 1-1 in a group game at
Euro 96 in Sheffield. They were in the same qualifying group for
this tournament and ended up with honours even, Portugal winning
3-1 in Porto and losing 2-1 in Copenhagen.
* Denmark's shock 1-0 triumph over the Netherlands in their
opening game extends their record to five consecutive victories
in competitive matches, following four successive wins in their
qualifying campaign. They are unbeaten in seven competitive
games.
* Danish forward Michael Krohn-Dehli, who got the winner
against the Dutch, has now scored in Denmark's last three
competitive games.
* Portugal's 1-0 defeat in their opening game leaves them
with a record of just one goal in their last four games and only
one win in their last seven.
* Portugal have won just one of their last seven games at
finals tournaments and have failed to score in five of them.
Their one victory was, however, exceptional - a 7-0 win over
North Korea at the 2010 World Cup.
* Portugal's main strike threat Cristiano Ronaldo scored
seven goals in the qualifying campaign but has not found the net
for his country since scoring twice against Bosnia in the second
leg of the Euro playoffs last November.
(Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)