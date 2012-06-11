WARSAW, June 11 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Denmark and Portugal at the Arena Lviv (1600 GMT):

* Denmark and Portugal's paths have crossed many times in competition before. This will be their 10th meeting in either World Cup or European Championship campaigns but only their second at a finals tournament. They drew 1-1 in a group game at Euro 96 in Sheffield. They were in the same qualifying group for this tournament and ended up with honours even, Portugal winning 3-1 in Porto and losing 2-1 in Copenhagen.

* Denmark's shock 1-0 triumph over the Netherlands in their opening game extends their record to five consecutive victories in competitive matches, following four successive wins in their qualifying campaign. They are unbeaten in seven competitive games.

* Danish forward Michael Krohn-Dehli, who got the winner against the Dutch, has now scored in Denmark's last three competitive games.

* Portugal's 1-0 defeat in their opening game leaves them with a record of just one goal in their last four games and only one win in their last seven.

* Portugal have won just one of their last seven games at finals tournaments and have failed to score in five of them. Their one victory was, however, exceptional - a 7-0 win over North Korea at the 2010 World Cup.

* Portugal's main strike threat Cristiano Ronaldo scored seven goals in the qualifying campaign but has not found the net for his country since scoring twice against Bosnia in the second leg of the Euro playoffs last November. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)