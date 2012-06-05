By Philip O'Connor
| COPENHAGEN, June 5
Few nations would swap places
with Denmark who have to take on the Netherlands, Germany and
Portugal at Euro 2012.
But having been crowned surprise European champions in 1992,
the Danes know they are always capable of pulling off a shock.
At first glance, it looks likely that they will be propping
up Group B after the preliminary games - but that would be to
ignore the lessons of history and the Danes' dynamic
determination in major tournaments.
Their opponents would do well to take their challenge
seriously.
"On paper all the other teams are better than us, but if
they underestimate us they'll be making a very big mistake,"
striker Nicklas Bendtner told Reuters.
Nor will the Danish fans be happy just to take part in the
tournament, according to Peter Schmeichel, who kept goal at the
1992 tournament.
"As soon as Denmark qualify, the fans will expect them to do
well," he said. "There is no less pressure on Denmark than for
the bigger countries."
The Danes open their campaign against the Netherlands on
June 9 in a game that is unlikely to hold any surprises for
either team.
Denmark's 4-3-3 formation and dedication to quick, passing
football mirrors the Dutch philosophy, and a sojourn in the
Dutch league is almost 'de rigueur' for Danish players plying
their trade outside their home country.
Next up will be Portugal, from whom Denmark took four points
in qualifying to top their group. They also beat Portugal into
second place in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in South
Africa, giving the Danes an important psychological advantage.
Ominously for Portugal, Bendtner has scored in all three of
his competitive outings against them.
Germany may prove a tougher nut to crack, but should the
Danes be able to secure some points in the first two matches,
they may not need to go all-out in the final group game on June
17 to progress.
PHYSICAL DEFENCE
Coach Morten Olsen will hope to have the injury-prone
Liverpool defender Daniel Agger fit in time for the tournament;
if he is, he will be paired with Roma stopper Simon Kjaer,
giving the Danes a physicality in central defence that few teams
can match.
Starting out from a role on the wing, the mercurial
Christian Eriksen will be the fulcrum of the attack. Only a few
months old when Denmark won the 1992 tournament, he will be
given freedom to roam the frontline, probing for openings.
Eriksen will be handed space by the tireless work of William
Kvist, the unsung hero of the Danish central midfield.
An intelligent passer of the ball with a dangerous long
throw, Kvist's versatility may have slowed him down in the early
part of his career, but not any more.
He was shunted around different positions in midfield and
defence, but at 27 he has now made the central midfield berth
his own for club and country.
Ultimately, it is the wily Olsen who will have the most
influence on how far Denmark can go as he strikes a balance
between the Danish football philosophy and tailoring his game
plan to the opposition.
Before a recent friendly against Russia, Olsen told Reuters
that the Danes would not change their system.
"We play the way we play," he said, adding that players
would be given individual instructions about certain opponents.
Shorn of record scorer Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Danes will
also be looking to the likes of Bendtner to increase their
strike rate in front of goal - in eight qualifiers, they only
managed 15 goals, six less than runners-up Portugal.
But if Eriksen, and fellow winger Denis Rommedahl, can
create some chances and Bendtner can find his finishing touch,
there is no reason why Denmark cannot create an upset.
Whether they will be good enough to recreate the triumph of
1992 is another question.
(Editing by Tim Collings/Mike Collett)