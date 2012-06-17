By David Ljunggren
| LVIV, June 17
LVIV, June 17 Morten Olsen said Denmark had made
a "good impression" at Euro 2012, despite packing their bags
after a 2-1 Group B defeat against Germany eliminated them from
the tournament on Sunday.
The coach took pride from Denmark's run in what was regarded
as the toughest group in the competition.
They started their campaign with a surprise 1-0 win against
the Netherlands but could not follow up on that performance,
finishing third in Group B behind group winners Germany and
Portugal.
"We played a great tournament. We lost on little details,
but it's also our own fault," Olsen told a news conference.
"Germany deserved to win this group so to go through we
would maybe have needed to draw against Portugal (they lost
3-2).
"However Danish football made a good impression."
Denmark's hopes were raised when Michael Krohn-Dehli
cancelled out Lukas Podolski's opener in the first half on
Sunday.
They were composed until the Germans gained the upper hand
midway through the second half before Lars Bender netted the
winner 10 minutes from time.
"We were compact, we kept them from creating chances," said
Olsen.
"We should have had a penalty. You are not allowed to pull
people's shirt in the box," the coach added, referring to when
Nicklas Bendtner claimed to have his shirt pulled by Holger
Badstuber.
"There is a fifth referee but he did not react. We were
unlucky but we played against a fantastic team."
Looking forward, Olsen said more Danish players needed to
play in the major European leagues.
"Look at the Germans, they play in the Champions League all
year round. It's a different tempo and our players are not used
to that," he said.
"We need to get our players out, some waved the Danish flag
and can play in bigger leagues."
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)