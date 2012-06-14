By Philip O'Connor
KIEV, June 14 Winger Dennis Rommedahl will miss
Denmark's final Euro 2012 group game against Germany due to a
hamstring strain picked up in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat by
Portugal.
“"As it looks now, Dennis is out of the game against
Germany," coach Morten Olsen told a news conference on Thursday.
"“Muscle injuries like this take time."
Rommedahl - who was nowhere near his best form in the two
Group B games to date - pulled up while sprinting after a ball
on the hour mark and was replaced by Tobias Mikkelsen, who is
likely to keep his place against Germany on Sunday.
"“Tobias made a fantastic switch, he's come in with great
spirit and enthusiasm for a player not used to playing at this
level," Olsen added.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)