(Adds details, full squad)
STOCKHOLM May 29 Denmark goalkeeper Thomas
Sorensen will miss Euro 2012 because of a back injury sustained
in a friendly against Brazil on Saturday, the Danish FA said in
a statement on Tuesday.
He will be replaced in the squad by Kasper Schmeichel, whose
father Peter played a key role when Denmark won the European
Championship in 1992.
Coach Morten Olsen said he could not afford to bring a
goalkeeper carrying an injury to the tournament, where Denmark
will face Netherlands, Germany and Portugal in the group stage.
"It's a tough decision I had to make, and it's a serious
blow for us sportingly," Olsen said, adding that the uncapped
Schmeichel will be adequate backup for Stephan Andersen and
Anders Lindegaard.
"He (Schmeichel) has worked very seriously on his
development as a goalkeeper, and we have followed him closely
during the season at Leicester."
Sorensen was substituted in the first half of the 3-1 defeat
by Brazil and was replaced by Andersen who is likely to start in
Denmark's Group B opener against Netherlands on June 9.
Olsen, who named a preliminary squad on May 16, gave the
final outfield places to Groningen striker Niclas Pedersen and
19-year-old central defender Jores Okore from new Danish
champions FC Nordsjaelland.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Stephan Andersen (Evian Thonon Gaillard),
Anders Lindegaard (Manchester United), Kasper Schmeichel
(Leicester City)
Defenders: Lars Jacobsen (FC Copenhagen), Simon Poulsen (AZ
Alkmaar), Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Simon Kjaer (AS
Roma), Daniel Agger (Liverpool), Andreas Bjelland (FC
Nordsjaelland), Jores Okore (FC Nordsjaelland)
Midfielders: William Kvist (VfB Stuttgart), Christian
Poulsen (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Niki Zimling (Club Bruges),
Jakob Poulsen (Midtjylland), Lasse Schone (NEC Nijmegen), Tobias
Mikkelsen (FC Nordsjaelland), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Brondby),
Thomas Kahlenberg (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Michael Silberbauer
(Young Boys)
Forwards: Christian Eriksen (Ajax Amsterdam), Niclas
Pedersen (FC Groningen), Nicklas Bendtner (Arsenal), Dennis
Rommedahl (Brondby)
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor and David Ljunggren, editing by
Justin Palmer)