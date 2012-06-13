(Adds details)
LVIV, June 13 Denmark named an unchanged side to
face Portugal in the their second Euro 2012 Group B match on
Wednesday, deciding not to use Michael Silberbauer to man mark
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Silberbauer, a midfielder who can also play left back, did a
good job of keeping Ronaldo quiet during a Euro 2012 qualifying
match in October, which Denmark won 2-1, and had been tipped to
play instead of defender Simon Poulsen.
Denmark beat the Dutch 1-0 in their opening match.
Portugal stuck with the same team that began the last game
against Germany with coach Paolo Bento keeping faith in striker
Helder Postiga despite his lack of success in the 1-0 loss to
the Germans.
Denmark: 1-Stephan Andersen; 3-Simon Kjaer, 6-Lars Jacobsen,
4-Daniel Agger, 5-Simon Poulsen; 7-William Kvist, 21-Niki
Zimling; 9-Michael Krohn-Dehli, 8-Christian Eriksen, 10-Dennis
Rommedahl; 11-Nicklas Bendtner
Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Bruno Alves,
3-Pepe, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 16-Raul Meireles, 4-Miguel Veloso,
8-Joao Moutinho; 17-Nani, 23-Helder Postiga, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)