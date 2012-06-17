(adds details)
LVIV, June 17 Germany defender Lars Bender was
picked at right back in place of the suspended Jerome Boateng in
the only change to their starting team for the Euro 2012 Group B
match against Denmark on Sunday.
Winger Lukas Podolski will win his 100th cap after being
included in Joachim Loew's team despite his below-par offensive
performances in the first two group games.
Denmark's Jakob Poulsen was brought in to replace injured
winger Dennis Rommedahl in the only change for Morten Olsen's
team.
Midfielder Niki Zimling was included after recovering from a
muscle injury sustained in the 3-2 defeat by Portugal on
Wednesday.
Denmark: 1-Stephan Andersen; 6-Lars Jacobsen, 3-Simon Kjaer,
4-Daniel Agger, 5-Simon Poulsen; 8-Christian Eriksen, 19-Jakob
Poulsen, 7-William Kvist, 21-Niki Zimling, 9-Michael
Krohn-Dehli; 11-Nicklas Bendtner
Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 15-Lars Bender, 14-Holger
Badstuber, 5-Mats Hummels, 16-Philipp Lahm; 7-Bastian
Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira; 13-Thomas Mueller, 8-Mesut Ozil;
10-Lukas Podolski; 23-Mario Gomez
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
