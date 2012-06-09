By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 9
KIEV, June 9 Key midfielder Niki Zimling remains
an injury doubt ahead of Denmark's opening Euro 2012 game
against Netherlands in Kharkiv on Saturday, although scans
revealed he had not suffered a broken toe.
Zimling was taken to hospital after limping out of Friday's
training session but the sports website of Danish newspaper
Berlingske Tidende (www.sporten.dk) reported on Saturday that a
scan revealed no fracture.
The midfielder is expected to play a key role against Dutch
enforcers Mark van Bommel and Nigel de Jong in their Group B
clash.
The Danish Football Association was tight-lipped on
Saturday, saying: "“We do not provide news on a match day".
Should Zimling be ruled out, he will most likely be replaced
by Jakob Poulsen.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)