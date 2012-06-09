KIEV, June 9 Key midfielder Niki Zimling remains an injury doubt ahead of Denmark's opening Euro 2012 game against Netherlands in Kharkiv on Saturday, although scans revealed he had not suffered a broken toe.

Zimling was taken to hospital after limping out of Friday's training session but the sports website of Danish newspaper Berlingske Tidende (www.sporten.dk) reported on Saturday that a scan revealed no fracture.

The midfielder is expected to play a key role against Dutch enforcers Mark van Bommel and Nigel de Jong in their Group B clash.

The Danish Football Association was tight-lipped on Saturday, saying: "“We do not provide news on a match day".

Should Zimling be ruled out, he will most likely be replaced by Jakob Poulsen. (Editing by Justin Palmer)