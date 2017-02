LILLE, France, June 19 Disciplinary proceeding have been opened by UEFA against Hungary, Belgium and Portugal after there was further crowd trouble at three Euro 2016 games on Saturday, the governing body said in a statement.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has charged the Hungarian federation on three counts relating to the behaviour of their fans -- setting off fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances.

A Reuters witness saw scuffles as police entered the stands prior to Hungary's 1-1 draw with Iceland, and reports said an Iceland player was struck by an object thrown from the crowd as they celebrated Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty opener.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the Belgian FA after fans set off fireworks and threw objects during their 3-0 victory over Ireland in Bordeaux.

Portugal have been charged after at least one fan came onto the pitch following their scoreless draw with Austria on Saturday night, in which captain Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

The hearing for the Hungarian FA will be held on June 21, while dates have yet to be set for the other two nations. (Editing by Toby Davis)