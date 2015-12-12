(Adds reaction from Albania coach)

PARIS Dec 12 Reaction from Group A teams France, Romania, Albania and Switzerland after the draw for the Euro 2016 finals was held on Saturday.

France coach Didier Deschamps: "We don't know the Romanian team that well. They performed very well during the qualification stage with the best defence and just two goals scored against them. It is the most important match for us.

"We have to be careful (in this group) and not be over confident. Switzerland have a lot of international experience."

On opening the championship against the hosts in Paris on June 10, Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu said: "I would have preferred not to play at the beginning of the competition, and not against France.

"If we analyse our games from the qualifiers we can say that we have a good defence but at the same time we did not score so many goals...this can be a problem for us."

Coach Gianni de Biasi, who will lead Albania at their first major tournament finals, said: "I'm not worried because I knew we would come up against quality sides.

"Our strength is there's no pressure on us so everything we do will be a surprise. This is a very important experience for us." (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Tony Jimenez)