PARIS Dec 12 Reactions from Group B teams England, Russia, Slovakia and Wales on the draw for the Euro 2016 finals on Saturday:

Russia coach Leonid Sloutski: "It is a very interesting group, England are the obvious favourites but others have equal chances to progress."

Wales coach Chris Coleman: "To play England... a fantastic team, it's going to be a real occasion, the atmosphere will be electric and we will be in interesting company with Russia and Slovakia."

Slovakia coach Jan Kozak: "England have won all 10 games in their qualifying campaign, for fans it is for sure an attractive opponent and for us a big challenge. As for Russia, we played them last year, they have a good defence which has played a long time together."

England coach Roy Hodgson: "Chris Coleman and Wales have done so well. Whatever team we got from Pot Four it would have been tough, so we might as well play someone close to home.

"Russia and Slovakia will be interesting. I have not come across either of those two teams in my international management before. There will be plenty of research between now and June and we can find out as much as we can before the campaign." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)