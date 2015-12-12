PARIS Dec 12 Reaction from Group D teams Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia after the draw for the Euro 2016 finals was made on Saturday:

Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque: "We've drawn two teams who played in the same group as the Netherlands and eliminated them, Turkey and Czech Republic.

"We also have to face Croatia who are very strong and are among the strongest teams at this tournament. They have excellent players. It will be very difficult for us."

Turkey coach Fatih Terim: "(Holders) Spain are the favourites obviously but the two other teams are very good with great players too. We hope we can make it through the group."

Croatia coach Ante Cacic: "Spain are the favourites. The Czechs are a strong team with a very good coach. The schedule suits us, we are happy to be closing the group stage campaign against the Spaniards." (Reporting by Julien Pretot, additional reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Tony Jimenez)